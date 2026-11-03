Most enterprises have no shortage of promising AI pilots. The challenge lies in turning those pilots into production workflows your business can rely on through rigorous evaluation, clear data ownership and trusted governance. Unfortunately, those are often the places where momentum — and AI ROI — stalls.

Snowflake’s Frontier Engineering team is designed to help you push past that point. Our AI and data engineers, researchers and industry experts embed with your teams to define a business challenge and build production-grade agentic systems that address it.

Because solutions are built on Snowflake’s governed data foundation, they are not siloed one-offs. Agentic workflows become reusable enterprise assets that you can scale across your organization. Field-tested innovations are funneled back into the core platform, so the rest of the organization can benefit when building their own AI agents and intelligence systems.

The impact can be fast. In this blog, we’ll look at how healthcare data and technology company Veradigm worked with Snowflake Frontier Engineering to build a custom healthcare model in just seven weeks. Stay tuned for more — this is the first post in a series highlighting how Frontier Engineering works with our customers to deliver measurable business outcomes.