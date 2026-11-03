Most enterprises have no shortage of promising AI pilots. The challenge lies in turning those pilots into production workflows your business can rely on through rigorous evaluation, clear data ownership and trusted governance. Unfortunately, those are often the places where momentum — and AI ROI — stalls.
Snowflake’s Frontier Engineering team is designed to help you push past that point. Our AI and data engineers, researchers and industry experts embed with your teams to define a business challenge and build production-grade agentic systems that address it.
Because solutions are built on Snowflake’s governed data foundation, they are not siloed one-offs. Agentic workflows become reusable enterprise assets that you can scale across your organization. Field-tested innovations are funneled back into the core platform, so the rest of the organization can benefit when building their own AI agents and intelligence systems.
The impact can be fast. In this blog, we’ll look at how healthcare data and technology company Veradigm worked with Snowflake Frontier Engineering to build a custom healthcare model in just seven weeks. Stay tuned for more — this is the first post in a series highlighting how Frontier Engineering works with our customers to deliver measurable business outcomes.
How the Frontier Engineering model works
By pairing AI expertise with a deep understanding of the customer’s priorities, Snowflake’s Frontier Engineering team accelerates the journey from AI concept to production:
Choose a high-value problem: Each engagement centers on a defined business challenge.
Embed alongside your team: The Frontier Engineering and customer teams align around measurable outcomes, product-first execution and scalable capabilities that deliver lasting impact.
Build on governed data: Working on Snowflake’s governed data foundation, teams turn those plans into reusable assets that scale across the organization.
Scale and re-use: The work creates a powerful feedback loop, with insights from each engagement driving new Snowflake platform capabilities available to all customers.
We’ve designed this model because we know our customers need AI that does more than just deliver insights; it must also drive real action and tangible value. The Frontier Engineering team helps you accelerate value and establish the durable capabilities your organization needs to thrive as an agentic enterprise.
Veradigm and Snowflake Frontier Engineering deliver a custom healthcare AI model in seven weeks
Veradigm, a healthcare data and technology company, partnered with Snowflake’s Frontier Engineering team to build a proprietary AI model for medical comprehension and complex medical coding. Working together, the teams delivered the custom model in seven weeks.
Designed to streamline provider workflows, support coding accuracy and reduce administrative work, the model was trained on synthetic clinical data grounded in Veradigm's real-world records, so patients’ private data wasn’t accessed. The model helps providers assign accurate codes for complex cases such as patients with chronic disease or multiple conditions. It also extracts structured data from unstructured records and supports quality and risk adjustment programs.
For Veradigm's clients, that means less time spent on manual coding and more complete, accurate documentation.
"Our clients need AI that handles the complexity of real-world healthcare, not just general tasks," said Gaurav Kaushik, SVP Applied Intelligence at Veradigm. "With Snowflake's Frontier Engineering team, we built a model in seven weeks that performed up to nine times better on complex medical coding while protecting patient privacy. It's designed to help our clients reduce administrative burden and improve coding accuracy. That gives their teams more time for patient care and for growing their practices."
What Frontier Engineering means for you
Who should consider working with Frontier Engineering? Enterprises with stalled AI pilots for one — but also organizations in regulated industries who may be dealing with specific AI guardrails, as well as teams who are short on AI experience and need a boost for their agentic initiatives. Many of our customers have reported faster ROI and compounding efficiency gains, and we are committed to extending these benefits to help organizations everywhere in partnership with our ecosystem.
Ready to take the next step? Contact your Snowflake rep to learn how Frontier Engineering could work with your organization, or visit snowflake.com/en/solutions/frontier-engineering/.
If you’d like to learn more about how embedded engineering teams like Snowflake’s Frontier Engineering address the last-mile breakdown in evaluation, data ownership and governance, read Futurum Group’s The AI Last Mile Problem research brief.