Madhan Arumugam

Madhan is a product and engineering executive with 25+ years of enterprise leadership. He has built and led several high-performing teams across cloud businesses, delivering tens of billions of dollars in revenue growth. He currently leads the Snowflake Frontier Engineering team, where he oversees teams accountable for delivering end-to-end agentic and data transformation for customers on the Snowflake platform. Frontier Engineering is a product-first team of hands-on engineers that turn customers’ AI ambitions into concrete business impact by building tailored products directly within customer environments. Previously, he led Snowflake’s Global Customer Experience team of 2,500+ engineers and architects, accelerating the company’s product adoption and growth. Before Snowflake, Madhan spent 16 years at Microsoft, most recently overseeing product, data science and engineering teams within Microsoft Cloud for ISVs, enabling AI transformation. As one of the founding members of the Azure platform, he helped build several of its core infrastructure, apps and data services from the ground up, and mentored numerous leaders across the organization along the way.