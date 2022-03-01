An increased volume of, and variation in, data sets has made it harder for audit, risk, and compliance functions to identify and monitor controls for operating effectiveness. In addition, traditional audit techniques involving time-consuming evidence collection and sampling no longer provide sufficient risk coverage or real-time visibility into costly exceptions and inefficiencies.

Some common use cases where we see challenges:

User access and security over key systems, such as unauthorized access to sensitive roles or segregation of duties violations

Key configurations setup and deviations from company policies and procedures

Journal entry analysis, especially given large volume and complexity seen in transactional data

Additionally, internal audit, controllership, and compliance teams are unable to act and respond in real time. Given the limited adoption of real-time data analysis and alerting, teams are often surprised with deficiencies highlighted during an external audit.