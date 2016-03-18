Because of the data in the metadata store, the user can quickly create a clone of the table. All the user has to do is to submit the clone command. This command can be submitted at any time.

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE MyTable_V2 CLONE MyTable

As a result of the CLONE command, the system simply creates a new entry in the metadata store to keep track of the new clone.

Time Traveling Clones! Oh My!

In addition to simple cloning of objects, you can blend cloning with Snowflake time travel to clone tables, schemas, or even databases at a point in time in the past AT or BEFORE a specific timestamp. Here is an example:

CREATE SCHEMA mytestschema_clone_restore CLONE testschema BEFORE (TIMESTAMP => TO_TIMESTAMP(40*365*86400));

This command once executed will create a clone of the entire schema (tables, views, etc.) as it existed before the specified timestamp.

Hmm…time traveling clones…sounds like an episode of the X-Files (also cool).

Because Snowflake maintains the history of queries performed and identifies them by unique ID, we can also submit a request to create a clone using the unique ID of the query, BEFORE or AT a certain time stamp. This would allow you to perhaps run a revised set of scripts against an older data set then compare the results to the current data set.

In addition, once cloned, cloned objects are independent of each other. Despite being independent, there are no additional storage requirements and thus no additional charge (unless you add or modify records), since these clones share files. Thus Snowflake allows its customers to clone at multiple levels: table, schema (file format, views, sequences, stages) and databases and over time. And because they are independent, updates to one are not visible in the others.

Very helpful for experimentation and data exploration!