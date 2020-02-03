Tips for Optimizing the Data Vault Architecture on Snowflake

Data Vault is an architectural approach that includes a specific data model design pattern and methodology developed specifically to support a modern, agile approach to building an enterprise data warehouse and analytics repository. If you are not familiar with Data Vault (DV) and want to learn a bit more, check out this introductory post first.

Snowflake Cloud Data Platform was built to be design pattern agnostic. That means you can use it with equal efficiency 3NF models, dimensional (star) schemas, DV, or any hybrid you might have.

Snowflake supports DV designs and handles several DV design variations very well with excellent performance. This series of blog posts will present some tips and recommendations that have evolved over the last few years for implementing a DV-style warehouse in Snowflake.