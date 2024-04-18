How to Navigate the Costs of Legacy SIEMS with Snowflake

Legacy security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, like Splunk, are powerful tools for managing and analyzing machine-generated data. They have become indispensable for organizations worldwide, particularly for security teams. But as much as security operation center (SOC) analysts have come to rely on solutions like Splunk, there is one complaint that comes up for some: Costs can quickly add up.

The issue centers around their volume-based pricing model. This model can force security teams to make difficult decisions on what data to ingest. There are a number of online threads — see here, here and here just to link to a few — dedicated to how best to control costs, while limiting how much an organization has to compromise its security. But what if security teams didn’t have to make tradeoffs?

This blog post explores how Snowflake can help with this challenge. Let’s start with five cost factors organizations need to consider with their legacy SIEM solution and how Snowflake can help.