We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Opus 4.8, Anthropic’s latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 4.8 in public preview. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex Code, Cortex Agents, Cortex AI Functions, Cortex Inference, and Snowflake Intelligence.

Claude Opus 4.8

Claude Opus 4.8 is Anthropic’s latest model. It is highly autonomous and performs exceptionally well on long-horizon agentic work, knowledge work, and memory tasks. It builds on the strengths of previous Opus models and is stronger on professional work, including document drafting, data analysis, and presentations.