Delivering ROI for the Agentic Enterprise: 3 Considerations for Executives

The promise of AI has captivated boardrooms for years, but the question executives keep asking is, “Where's the return?”

While technical teams debate models and infrastructure, C-suite leaders need concrete evidence that AI investments translate to revenue growth, cost savings and competitive advantage.

The numbers tell the story. Leaders estimate a 41% failure rate for agentic initiatives launched over the next 36 months, according to "The ROI of Gen AI and Agents 2026" report. Despite these risks, 25% of executives expect to have agents in production within 12 months, but 32% told us that they already have agentic solutions in production.

The shift to agentic AI — systems that can act autonomously to complete complex tasks — represents a fundamental change in how enterprises operate. Unlike earlier AI implementations that required constant human oversight, agentic systems can analyze data, make decisions and execute actions with minimal intervention. For CMOs, CFOs and CROs, this evolution matters because it directly impacts the metrics that define business success.

The burning question is not whether to invest in AI. Organizations have already made that decision. The real question is how to deploy AI in ways that deliver measurable returns quickly enough to justify continued investment and expansion. Here are some ways executives should be thinking about this.

Measuring what matters in agentic AI

Traditional ROI calculations fall short when evaluating agentic AI because the benefits extend beyond simple cost reduction. An executive evaluating an agentic system needs to consider three dimensions:

Direct cost savings from automation Revenue acceleration from faster decision-making Risk mitigation from improved accuracy

Consider the advertising optimization use case. Marketing teams traditionally spend hours analyzing campaign performance across platforms, adjusting bids and reallocating budgets. An agentic system can monitor performance in near real time, automatically adjust spending based on conversion data and optimize creative deployment across channels.

The ROI calculation includes the obvious labor savings, but also captures the revenue lift from faster optimization cycles and reduced waste from underperforming campaigns. The data foundation determines whether agentic AI delivers or disappoints.

Snowflake's AI Data Cloud provides just that. It’s the unified foundation that allows agents to access governed, high-quality data across the enterprise. Working alongside strategic partners like AWS and Accenture, the AI Data Cloud directly impacts ROI by reducing the time agents spend reconciling conflicting information and increasing the accuracy of their actions.

"Which critical decisions today are slowed or weakened because data is technically available but operationally inaccessible?” said Geries AbouAyash, Head of North America Industries Solutions Architecture, AWS. “You already know the data exists — structured or unstructured, it's there. The challenge is delivering operational access to that data when the business needs it."

Accenture's Snowflake Business Group Advanced AI Global Lead Benny Du puts it plainly: "You can't do AI properly without having a modern data foundation in place."

From pilot to production economics

The gap between pilot success and production-scale ROI is where most AI initiatives stumble. A pilot that shows promising results with a small dataset often fails to deliver when organizations scale it across the enterprise because the underlying infrastructure cannot handle the compute demands or the data governance requirements.

Production-scale agentic AI requires elastic compute that scales with demand without requiring infrastructure teams to provision resources manually. When an agent needs to analyze customer behavior across 50 million records to optimize a pricing strategy, the system must scale nearly instantly and then scale back down when the task completes. This elasticity directly impacts the bottom line by eliminating the waste of overprovisioned infrastructure.

The cost structure of agentic AI also differs from traditional software investments. Instead of large upfront capital expenditures, organizations pay for the compute and storage they actually use.

This shift from capex to opex changes the ROI timeline and makes it easier to demonstrate value incrementally rather than waiting years for a return on a massive infrastructure investment.

Leaders are already looking ahead. They expect to be using agentic AI across an average of four different lines of business within the next 12 months, according to the report.

Governance as a revenue driver

For executives, like CROs and CMOs, data governance often feels like a constraint that slows down innovation. In the agentic enterprise, governance becomes a competitive advantage because it allows AI systems to act on sensitive customer data without creating compliance risk.

An agentic system that can access customer purchase history, behavioral data and demographic information can personalize offers with precision that drives conversion rates up significantly. But that same system creates massive liability if it exposes personal information or makes decisions that violate privacy regulations. The ROI of proper governance shows up in two ways: increased revenue from better personalization, and avoided costs from compliance violations and brand damage.

Snowflake's approach to governance allows organizations to define policies once and enforce them consistently across all AI workloads. When an agent queries customer data, the platform automatically applies masking, filtering and access controls based on the user's role and the data's sensitivity. This automation means marketing teams can move faster without creating new risks for the legal and compliance teams. Built on AWS infrastructure with built-in security controls and with Accenture’s industry-leading expertise, enterprises are positioned for the future of agentic AI.

From an industry angle, take financial services for example, where governance risk is high, Accenture and Snowflake are deploying this approach across KYC compliance, Customer 360 personalization and real-time financial crime detection — turning governance from a constraint into a revenue-enabling capability.

The path forward for executive leaders

The executives who will lead their organizations successfully through the agentic AI transition are those who can connect technical capabilities to business outcomes. This requires asking different questions during AI investment reviews.

Instead of focusing on model accuracy or training time, ask how quickly the system can move from insight to action. Instead of debating infrastructure choices, evaluate whether the platform can scale economically as usage grows.

The next 18 months will separate organizations that achieve real ROI from agentic AI from those that accumulate expensive pilot projects. The difference comes down to data architecture, governance and the ability to scale from experimentation to production quickly.

One way to get started is to identify a high-value use case where agentic AI can deliver measurable results within 90 days. Ensure your data foundation can support production-scale deployment. Measure both the cost savings and the revenue impact combined with risk reduction. Then scale what works.

The Snowflake, Accenture and AWS playbook frames it this way: connect your governed data foundation to your agents, redesign workflows end-to-end and simplify them before automating — so you're not just accelerating broken processes.

The agentic enterprise is not a future vision. Organizations are building it now and the ROI is real for those who build on the right foundation. That’s why, despite the complexities of implementation, executives tell us they remain bullish, forecasting an average return of 47% on agentic AI investments over the next year, according to the report.

Want to learn more about how Snowflake, Accenture and AWS can help your organization deliver ROI on your AI investments? Download our ebook “Delivering ROI for the Agentic Enterprise.”