As we kick off Snowflake Summit 2026, I am struck by a powerful realization: Our partners are no longer just preparing for the future of AI, they are actively defining it. Not only that, but they are using it to transform as their businesses are disrupted. The Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) has evolved into a global engine of specialized expertise, turning the promise of the AI Data Cloud into a tangible reality for customers everywhere.
Today, it is my privilege to celebrate the visionaries and builders who have set a new benchmark for excellence through the 2026 Snowflake Partner Awards. These awards recognize the top partners in our ecosystem who are relentlessly innovating, delivering measurable customer value and demonstrating true excellence in their fields.
FY26 evaluation method
This year, we evaluated awards based on both technical innovation and verifiable business results. We considered case studies showcasing innovative implementations evaluated on customer impact, scalability and creative use of features like Snowflake CoCo alongside quantitative metrics such as consumption growth, team certifications and successful go-lives.
Without further ado, here are the 2026 Snowflake Partner Award winners!
Snowflake Services
- 2026 Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
- 2026 Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year: phData
- 2026 Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Accenture
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: EY
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data
- 2026 Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Slalom
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: IBM
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Capgemini
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: evolv Consulting
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: Datalab
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: Mantel
Industry Snowflake Services
- 2026 Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: EY
- 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Accenture
- 2026 Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
- 2026 Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: DAS42
- 2026 Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge
- 2026 Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (SLED): Archetype
- 2026 Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (FED): GDIT
- 2026 Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Tredence
- 2026 Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini
Snowflake Resale
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: CDW
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: Softcat
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud
Snowflake Products
- 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit
- 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI Platform: Dataiku
- 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI Tooling: Kumo
- 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — Agentic Transformation: Elementum
- 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — Agentic Analytics: Hex
- 2026 Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
- 2026 Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Sigma Computing
- 2026 Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Monte Carlo
- 2026 Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: dltHub
- 2026 Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Posit
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Glean
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: LSEG
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Dataiku
- 2026 AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
- 2026 EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Sigma Computing
- 2026 APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Braze
Industry Snowflake Products
- 2026 Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Fiserv, Inc.
- 2026 Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: NielsenIQ
- 2026 Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: TransUnion
- 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Verato
- 2026 Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch
- 2026 Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
- 2026 Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: RelationalAI
Snowflake CoCo Catalysts
This year, we are thrilled to introduce the CoCo Catalyst Award, honoring early adoption partners who use Snowflake CoCo to democratize the AI Data Cloud. CoCo can accelerate development cycles from weeks to days. These inaugural winners are leading the way in adopting CoCo and delivering transformative results for our customers.
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services Global Adoption: Accenture
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant
2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting
The momentum ahead
While we celebrate these winners, I want to emphasize that the sheer quality and volume of submissions this year made our final decisions more difficult than ever. To our partners who weren't recognized this year: Your contributions remain vital to our mission and the quality of the customer stories was exceptional. The momentum we are building together is what makes the Snowflake ecosystem the most vibrant in the industry. To our 2026 winners, congratulations! Thank you for your relentless commitment to doing more with data and AI.
Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network and join us as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the AI Data Cloud.