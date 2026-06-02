As we kick off Snowflake Summit 2026, I am struck by a powerful realization: Our partners are no longer just preparing for the future of AI, they are actively defining it. Not only that, but they are using it to transform as their businesses are disrupted. The Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) has evolved into a global engine of specialized expertise, turning the promise of the AI Data Cloud into a tangible reality for customers everywhere.

Today, it is my privilege to celebrate the visionaries and builders who have set a new benchmark for excellence through the 2026 Snowflake Partner Awards. These awards recognize the top partners in our ecosystem who are relentlessly innovating, delivering measurable customer value and demonstrating true excellence in their fields.

FY26 evaluation method

This year, we evaluated awards based on both technical innovation and verifiable business results. We considered case studies showcasing innovative implementations evaluated on customer impact, scalability and creative use of features like Snowflake CoCo alongside quantitative metrics such as consumption growth, team certifications and successful go-lives.

Without further ado, here are the 2026 Snowflake Partner Award winners!

Snowflake Services

2026 Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

2026 Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year: phData

2026 Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Accenture

2026 AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: EY

2026 APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data

2026 Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Slalom

2026 AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: IBM

2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

2026 APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: evolv Consulting

2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: Datalab

2026 APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year: Mantel

Industry Snowflake Services

2026 Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: EY

2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

2026 Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

2026 Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: DAS42

2026 Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

2026 Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (SLED): Archetype

2026 Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (FED): GDIT

2026 Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

2026 Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini

Snowflake Resale

2026 AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: CDW

2026 EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: Softcat

2026 APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Snowflake Products

2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit

2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI Platform: Dataiku

2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — AI Tooling: Kumo

2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — Agentic Transformation: Elementum

2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year — Agentic Analytics: Hex

2026 Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

2026 Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Sigma Computing

2026 Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Monte Carlo

2026 Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: dltHub

2026 Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Posit

2026 AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Glean

2026 EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: LSEG

2026 APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year: Dataiku

2026 AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

2026 EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Sigma Computing

2026 APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year: Braze

Industry Snowflake Products

2026 Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Fiserv, Inc.

2026 Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: NielsenIQ

2026 Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: TransUnion

2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Verato

2026 Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

2026 Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

2026 Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year: RelationalAI

Snowflake CoCo Catalysts

This year, we are thrilled to introduce the CoCo Catalyst Award, honoring early adoption partners who use Snowflake CoCo to democratize the AI Data Cloud. CoCo can accelerate development cycles from weeks to days. These inaugural winners are leading the way in adopting CoCo and delivering transformative results for our customers.

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services Global Adoption: Accenture

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant

2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting

The momentum ahead

While we celebrate these winners, I want to emphasize that the sheer quality and volume of submissions this year made our final decisions more difficult than ever. To our partners who weren't recognized this year: Your contributions remain vital to our mission and the quality of the customer stories was exceptional. The momentum we are building together is what makes the Snowflake ecosystem the most vibrant in the industry. To our 2026 winners, congratulations! Thank you for your relentless commitment to doing more with data and AI.

Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network and join us as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the AI Data Cloud.