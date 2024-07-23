Today, Snowflake is excited to announce that the Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual large language models (LLMs) are now available in Snowflake Cortex AI, providing enterprises with secure, serverless access to Meta’s most advanced open source model. Snowflake offers the largest context window of any vendor, at 128k, for the Llama 3.1 collection of models.

Using Cortex AI, Snowflake customers can securely use their data with Meta’s newest open source models for AI app development. Llama 3.1 405B, along with 8B and 70B models, are now available for serverless inference, with fine-tuning for the entire Llama 3.1 collection coming soon. Additionally, the Llama 3 8B and 70B models will continue to be available for both serverless inference and fine-tuning (public preview).

Built with top-quality trust and safety features for reliable, secure use, the newest Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual LLMs makes cutting-edge technology easily accessible, ready to serve a vibrant community of generative AI users with broad platform support.