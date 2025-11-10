Announcing the General Availability of dbt Projects on Snowflake

Data transformations are the core building blocks of any effective data strategy, crucial for constructing robust data pipelines. For years, data teams have relied on dbt (data build tool) to bring software engineering best practices — such as modularity, version control and testing — to SQL and Snowpark transformation workflows.

But the process hasn't always been seamless. Data teams and platform owners often run into some common challenges:

Infrastructure overhead: Managing compute for an external orchestrator (such as Airflow), in addition to Snowflake, adds maintenance complexity and can potentially reduce reliability across disparate systems.

Debugging challenges: Logs and performance data are spread across the orchestrator, query logs, making it hard to find root causes and bottlenecks.

Governance gaps: It's hard to let new teams build and deploy pipelines, especially when there's a steep learning curve and uniform security is a challenge.

CI/CD setup: Setting up robust, automated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) for data transformation code often requires significant custom engineering effort to ensure quality and rapid deployment.

Now, the power of dbt is available natively on Snowflake. dbt projects on Snowflake enable your data team to build, run and monitor dbt projects directly in Snowflake. With the new Workspaces editor, the next generation of SQL authoring in Snowflake, teams can edit and debug projects. dbt projects on Snowflake offer full parity with Snowflake CLI to manage deployments and testing of dbt projects via CI/CD tools, such as GitHub Actions. These native options reduce context switching, simplify setup and accelerate the entire data pipeline development lifecycle.