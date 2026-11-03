Blog/Vinay Sridhar
Principal Product Manager
Vinay Sridhar
Vinay is a Principal Product Manager working on Snowflake’s ML Platform. He's currently focused on enabling production-grade ML development via Notebooks powered by the Container Runtime. Before Snowflake he spent many years in the AI/ML platforms space leading product initiatives across small, medium, and large enterprises.
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Nov 3, 2026AI & ML
Own Your Intelligence with Cortex Training
Vinay Sridhar +3
May 29, 2026Machine Learning
Accelerating Distributed Training with Snowflake ML
Shulin Chen +3
Mar 26, 2026Product and Technology
Automate the Path from Data to Predictive Insights with Agentic ML in Snowflake
Vinay Sridhar +2
Mar 16, 2026Databricks
Unifying the Enterprise AI Lifecycle: Snowflake Teams with AWS and NVIDIA to Deliver Blackwell Compute to the AI Data Cloud
Seth Mason +2
Nov 19, 2025Gen AI
Accelerating PyTorch Innovation at Scale: Snowflake at PyTorch Conference 2025
Vinay Sridhar +5
Nov 18, 2025AI
Supercharging Machine Learning in Snowflake with NVIDIA CUDA-X Libraries for Scikit-learn and Pandas
Vinay Sridhar +1
Mar 31, 2025Product and Technology
Break Data Silos: Build, Deploy and Serve Models at Scale with Snowflake ML
Vinay Sridhar +3
Oct 17, 2024Databricks
Introducing Container Runtime: Enabling Flexible, Scalable Training and Inference on GPUs from a Snowflake Notebook
Vinay Sridhar +1