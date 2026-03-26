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Blog/Jeffrey Geevarghese

Jeffrey Geevarghese

Director, Engineering
Jeffrey Geevarghese is a Director of Engineering for AI Platforms at Snowflake. His organization builds the GPU orchestration, distributed training, post-training and custom model inference systems behind Snowflake Cortex Training and Snowflake ML. These products help enterprises customize models on their own data and deploy them to production. Previously, he led machine learning teams at Amazon Web Services (AWS). He holds a graduate degree in Computer Science, specializing in Machine Learning, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
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