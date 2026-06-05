Adaptive Compute Delivers High Performance That Evolves with Your Workloads

Adaptive Compute delivers business outcomes: Four use cases

The one-two punch of performance and ease of use delivers benefits across the enterprise. Here are four examples of how Adaptive Warehouses can drive measurable results.

Mixed analytics workloads

Goal: Support concurrent BI dashboards, data exploration and analysis, and ad hoc queries with usage that fluctuates throughout the day as well as week to week.

The Adaptive Compute advantage: Maintains consistent performance across workloads by delivering the right amount of compute at the right time.

Data loading pipelines

Goal: Consistent ingestion speeds across data types and sources.

The Adaptive Compute advantage: Dynamic scheduling matches ingestion parallelism; automatic resource management supports consistent performance without manual tuning.

AI experimentation

Goal: Manage unpredictable training cycles, feature engineering and model iteration.

The Adaptive Compute advantage: Automatically scales during intensive compute bursts to support and accelerate model development and AI iteration while controlling costs and preventing infrastructure bottlenecks.

Mixed BI + ETL workloads

Goal: Handle diverse, complex, unpredictable workloads simultaneously without constant resizing or triage latency.

The Adaptive Compute advantage: Per-query scheduling handles bursty, varied query shapes better than static sizing.

Streaming analytics

Goal: Process workload spikes driven by real-time events and streaming data, such as fraud alerts and Internet of Things (IoT) signals.

The Adaptive Compute advantage: Dynamically adjusts compute to maintain low latency and high throughput for time-sensitive data.

Get started now: How to create an Adaptive Warehouse

You can create an Adaptive Warehouse using Snowsight interface (UI), SQL or Cortex Code. To create an Adaptive Warehouse using Snowsight, follow these five steps:

Sign in to Snowsight In the navigation menu, select Compute » Warehouses Select +Warehouse In the Type dropdown, select Adaptive Optionally, select Advanced and configure: Maximum query performance level (default: XLarge)

Query throughput multiplier (default: 2)

The warehouse is now ready and can be used normally. Adaptive Warehouse is currently available in three AWS regions (US, EU and APAC) with rollout continuing as capacity is needed across regions.

Adaptive Compute: The next generation of compute

Whether you're scaling AI initiatives, consolidating enterprise analytics or building data-powered applications, Adaptive Compute provides two capabilities you need to move faster with confidence:

High performance that dynamically adapts to evolving workloads and scales seamlessly with business demands, enabling systems to deliver consistent analytics and insights for faster action and improved efficiency

Ease of use with a fully managed compute service that scales resources to avoid overspending and removes infrastructure decision-making and manual optimization to free up engineers for more strategic work

Learn more about how Adaptive Compute can benefit your organization by visiting the Adaptive Compute page and attending the Adaptive Compute session at Snowflake Summit 2026 on Wednesday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

This content contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.