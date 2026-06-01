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Christine Avanessians

Director of Product Management, Snowflake
Christine Avanessians is the Director of Product Management at Snowflake, where she leads the strategy for the core data warehouse/compute, FinOps, organization management and billing platforms. A veteran of the cloud industry, Christine has spent her career scaling demanding compute environments. Before joining Snowflake, she managed the core infrastructure powering the Netflix experience and spent a decade at Microsoft, driving innovation across Azure’s compute and confidential computing portfolios, as well as Dynamics enterprise applications.
JUN 02, 2026Product and Technology

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