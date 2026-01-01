Gradient Descent: How Machine Learning Models Learn From Error

To understand the full process, consider a simple linear regression model that predicts a house’s sale price from its square footage. The model uses two trainable parameters: a weight that controls how sharply predicted price rises with square footage and a bias that sets the starting level of the fitted line. During training, gradient descent adjusts those values so the line fits the observed sales data more closely.

Suppose the model begins with poorly chosen weights. For a 1,500-square-foot house that sold for $500,000, it predicts $400,000. Training now needs to measure the error, determine how the current weights contributed to it and revise them before the model predicts again.

1. The forward pass produces a prediction

During the forward pass, the model applies its current weights to the input and produces a predicted sale price.

A real training step would typically process a mini-batch rather than one house at a time. The model might predict prices for 256 properties in parallel, using the same current weights for every example in the batch.

2. The loss function measures the error

The loss function compares those predictions with the recorded sale prices. A regression model commonly uses mean squared error, which calculates the difference between each predicted and observed value, squares those differences and averages them across the batch.

Squaring prevents positive and negative errors from canceling each other out, while giving larger misses more influence on the final score. The result is one loss value representing how well the current weights performed on that batch.

At this point, the training process knows how large the error is. The loss value alone, however, doesn’t show how each weight should change.

3. Backpropagation calculates the gradients

Backpropagation calculates the gradient of the loss with respect to each trainable weight. For a given weight, the gradient describes how the loss would respond to a small change in its value.

The gradient’s sign indicates the direction of the local change. A positive gradient means that a small increase in the weight would increase the loss, while a negative gradient means that a small increase would reduce it. Its magnitude shows how sensitive the loss is to that weight at the model’s current settings.

In the linear regression example, the calculation involves only a few operations, while a neural network may contain millions or billions of weights connected across many layers. Backpropagation handles that larger calculation by applying the chain rule from the loss backward through every operation that contributed to the prediction.

4. The optimizer updates the weights

For plain gradient descent, the weight update can be written as:

wt+1​=wt​−η∇L(wt​)

The current weight is wt​, the gradient is ∇L(wt​), and the learning rate η controls the size of the change.

Because the optimizer subtracts the gradient, it moves the weight in the direction expected to reduce the loss. A positive gradient lowers the weight, while a negative gradient raises it.

In the house-price example, suppose the model is underestimating how strongly prices rise with square footage. Backpropagation may produce a negative gradient for the weight controlling that relationship, indicating that increasing the weight should reduce the loss. The optimizer raises it by an amount determined by the learning rate.

Some optimizers use more elaborate update rules, but they begin with the same gradients. They differ in how they scale, combine or transform that information before changing the weights.

5. The model repeats the loop

With the revised weights, the model processes the next mini-batch. It produces new predictions, calculates another loss, computes new gradients and updates the weights again.

The loss doesn’t have to decline after every batch. Each mini-batch contains a different sample of the training data, so an update that improves the model overall may still produce a slightly higher loss on the next group of examples. Practitioners look for a downward trend across many updates rather than expecting a perfectly smooth sequence.

After the model has processed every training example once, it has completed what is called an epoch. Training usually continues for multiple epochs, allowing successive updates to refine the weights as the model encounters the data again.

Modern frameworks automate most of this process. PyTorch, JAX and TensorFlow record the operations used during the forward pass and apply automatic differentiation to calculate the gradients. Practitioners define the model and loss function, select an optimizer and configure settings such as the learning rate and batch size.