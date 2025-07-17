Ensure AI’s ROI by Understanding Its TEI: Snowflake’s Total Economic Impact

In the rush to deploy the latest bright shiny object, some organizations initially bypass the business case to get AI into deployment quickly. In very competitive markets, a come-what-may approach might make sense. However, the path to successful AI implementation in the long term isn't just tech adoption; it's about understanding its impact on your business.

This involves not only the quantifiable value that these initiatives deliver back to the business but also an understanding of the up-front and ongoing costs associated with building and maintaining AI infrastructure — and building the requisite skills. Without a clear picture of both sides of this equation, even the most promising AI projects can disappoint.

Data leaders are acutely aware of the stakes. As one executive observed, “When you execute an AI initiative, you are investing your career in it. It’s where careers are made.” Leaders need confidence that their projects will deliver a tangible return on investment. While some may argue that measuring AI's economic impact is like any other tech initiative, the unique characteristics of AI — its data-intensive nature, iterative development and potential for transformative but sometimes indirect benefits — can make this measurement more nuanced, and sometimes elusive.

To help organizations navigate this complex economic landscape, Snowflake commissioned a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Research. The TEI methodology evaluates the financial impact of technology investments by examining four key areas: benefits, costs, flexibility and risk. For the purposes of the study, Forrester interviewed four Snowflake customers and aggregated the interviewees’ experiences and results into a single composite organization. The resulting model captures both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of AI investments and estimates the return on investments at a whopping 354% over three years!