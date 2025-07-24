AI-enabled solutions are helping insurers better manage risk, accelerate efficiencies and improve profitability. Several catalysts are fueling the adoption of this technology in the insurance sector.

Rapid advances in machine learning and AI technologies

The explosive growth of AI and machine learning has provided new opportunities to extract value from data. One example is large language modeling (LLM), a branch of artificial intelligence capable of intelligently processing data contained in documents. Using LLMs, insurers can accelerate their claims management workflow by processing, extracting and summarizing large unstructured text to help with claims triaging, litigation detection, claims evaluation and subrogation and claims closure. On the other hand, machine learning can help with fraud detection during first notice of loss (FNOL), predict claims complexities, support cost predictions and enhance the customer experience by predicting claims reopenings.

Availability of larger and more diverse data sources

The sharp rise in the quantity and variety of data sources means more raw material is available to mine for value. Third-party data also has taken on an increasingly important role, as insurers are supplementing their own data with consumer credit data, marketing data, social media posts, information on purchasing behavior, criminal records, past insurance claims and weather data. Third-party data helps insurers improve their policy underwriting, risk modeling, claims processing, marketing practices and more. LLMs also have enabled insurers to better ingest and transform large volumes of unstructured data, including claims data, customer interactions, legal documents, images and other reports.

Demand for enhanced customer service and experience

AI-powered solutions such as chatbots and virtual assistants are enabling insurers to meet customer demand for timely, personalized support that’s available 24/7. Natural language processing (NLP) — a type of AI that allows machines to understand and respond to written and spoken language — is powering front-line customer service solutions that provide always-on basic support to free human agents to focus on more complex customer issues. Additionally, by leveraging machine learning to power straight-through processing in underwriting and policy issuance, insurers can deliver a faster, more seamless onboarding experience, enabling their customers to quickly secure the policy that best fits their unique requirements.

Capabilities of the modern cloud data platform

Modern cloud data and AI platforms offer an efficient, affordable way to store and process massive quantities of data. With support for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, insurers can use diverse data sets for their AI and ML model training and refinement. Elastically scalable compute power allows teams to effectively manage their AI and ML workflows.