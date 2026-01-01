Interactive Analytics: How to Enable Sub-Second Queries at Scale

There isn’t a universal design change that will make every workload interactive. Most latency problems come from one of three places: the amount of work each query performs, query queueing, or cold starts. The first step is to separate where the latency budget is being spent.

Precompute work that repeats

If every interactive request recomputes the same expensive aggregation from raw data, the serving layer pays that cost on every interaction.

Pre-aggregation and materialized views move some of that computation ahead of the request. The interactive query reads a prepared result rather than scanning and aggregating the full underlying data set each time.

The trade-off is freshness and maintenance. Precomputed structures have to be refreshed, and their refresh interval has to match the application’s tolerance for lag. Where the same aggregation is requested repeatedly between refreshes, precomputing it once is almost always cheaper than recomputing it on every request.

Reduce how much data each query reads

Interactive queries are usually highly selective, so the real question is how quickly the engine can find the small slice of data a request needs. For very selective point lookups, indexing structures can help further. Broad scans across large volumes of history are a different workload, and they’re usually better kept on standard compute.

The physical layout should follow the access pattern. If interactive requests repeatedly filter by customer, time range or another high-selectivity attribute, organizing data around those predicates gives the query engine a better chance of eliminating irrelevant data before execution.

Highly selective point lookups may need a different access structure from large analytical scans. The important question is how the workload finds the small subset of data it needs without repeatedly searching the full data set.

Use caching deliberately

Caches can remove work from repeated requests, but different caches solve different problems. A result cache can return the output of an identical query without executing it again, while data caching keeps frequently accessed data closer to compute so subsequent queries can read it faster.

Data caches live with compute, so they’re lost when compute shuts down, and the first requests after a restart pay the warm-up cost. For workloads that need consistent latency, keep compute running. For traffic with a predictable shape, such as the start of the business day or a scheduled reporting run, resume or scale up compute ahead of time so the cache is warm before users arrive.

Manage heterogeneous workloads with different performance requirements

Customer-facing queries, AI agents and exploratory analyst work often have different latency expectations. When sharing the same compute, a large and complex ad hoc query can consume capacity needed by an SLA-bound workloads.

Separating those workloads gives each one its own capacity and scaling behavior to balance performance and cost. The same principle applies to scheduled refreshes, batch processing and other background work that can overlap with interactive traffic.

Workload separation also protects the latency budget from queries with very different resource profiles. As Snowflake Principal Product Manager Will Xu explains, “Mixing heavy workloads — like complex searches or multi-year scans — into low-latency query paths causes fast lookups to queue up and time out.” Routing those workloads to separate compute ensures interactive requests completes with low latency, while complex workloads still be fulfilled efficiently.

Reduce unnecessary query fan-out

If one user action generates several independent queries, concurrency grows faster than the number of users. Some of that fan-out is unavoidable, but repeated requests for the same result can often be shared or cached rather than recomputed separately for every component or user.

This is especially important for dashboards, application endpoints and AI agents, where a single interaction or reasoning step can trigger several analytical requests. Reducing the number of queries per interaction lowers both compute demand and the chance that one slow request holds up the overall response.

Scale for the bottleneck you actually have

More compute for an individual query (scaling up) helps when execution itself is constrained by CPU or memory. More parallel capacity (scaling out) helps when many otherwise fast queries are waiting to run.

That distinction shows up in the measurements. If execution time remains relatively stable while queue time rises with concurrency, the workload needs more capacity to run requests in parallel. If individual query execution is slow even without queueing, increasing parallelism alone won’t solve the underlying problem.