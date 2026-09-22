One of the biggest conceptual shifts when stream processing enters the architecture is that there’s no natural point at which the input is simply “done.”

When you run a query against last week’s sales table, the boundary is obvious. You know which records belong in the calculation. But with an ongoing stream, you have to establish those boundaries yourself — which events belong in a calculation, how long you’re willing to wait for late data and what should happen when events are retried or delivered more than once.

Windows define what you are measuring

Most streaming calculations need some way to turn an ongoing stream into analyzable units. That’s where windows come in.

A tumbling window creates fixed, non-overlapping periods. You might calculate transaction volume from 10:00 to 10:05, then start a new window from 10:05 to 10:10.

creates fixed, non-overlapping periods. You might calculate transaction volume from 10:00 to 10:05, then start a new window from 10:05 to 10:10. A sliding window overlaps. If you want “transactions during the previous 10 minutes” recalculated every minute, each new window contains some events from the previous one.

overlaps. If you want “transactions during the previous 10 minutes” recalculated every minute, each new window contains some events from the previous one. A session window works differently, grouping events according to periods of activity rather than fixed clock boundaries.

In other words, a streaming figure such as “1,240 transactions” is incomplete on its own. You also need to know what interval or session those transactions belong to.

Event time and processing time are rarely identical

Event time is when something actually happened. Processing time is when the analytical system saw or processed it. Those timestamps often differ.

Suppose a transaction occurred at 10:04:58 but didn’t reach the analytics pipeline until 10:06. Maybe a network connection stalled, or perhaps an upstream system retried the event. From the perspective of event time, the transaction belongs in the 10:00–10:05 window. But from the perspective of processing time, that window has already passed.

This is why watermarks and late-data policies are necessary. A watermark represents the system’s estimate of how far event time has progressed, allowing it to decide when an event-time window is ready to produce a result. A lateness policy determines what happens when events arrive after that point. Waiting longer captures more stragglers before a result settles, while closing earlier produces fresher output but with a greater chance that late data will require an update or be handled separately.

Will Xu, Principal Product Manager for Snowflake Interactive Analytics, suggests grounding that tolerance in the decision itself: “Teams should decide the max window that late-arriving data a workload can tolerate. Typically, the window is four hours. The larger the window, the higher the infrastructure cost. It’s a business decision that should be made early in the planning stage.”

Delivery semantics affect the number too

Late events are only one source of uncertainty. Retries create another. Distributed systems, by nature, lose connections, restart processes and resend data. Eventually a fairly mundane question will have important analytical consequences: Have I already processed this event?

With at-least-once delivery, the system prioritizes avoiding event loss, which means a consumer might receive the same event more than once. Downstream processing has to tolerate duplicates — commonly through idempotent operations that produce the same effective result when repeated.

Exactly-once delivery aims to give each event one effective impact on the result, even when retries happen. This typically requires coordination across the systems producing, processing and storing the events.

For someone reading an analytical result, all of this infrastructure just shows up as a number on a screen. But the semantics shouldn’t disappear inside the pipeline. If a streaming metric is going to influence a decision, teams should know its window, how late data is handled and what delivery guarantees sit underneath it.

Teams also need a reconciliation policy. A streaming figure used at 10:05 might differ from a later batch result after delayed records have made their way through the system. Decide in advance which figure becomes the system of record and how those differences are resolved.