Static reports and delayed insights can no longer keep pace with the speed of modern business. This guide breaks down what real-time analytics actually requires, where traditional approaches fall short, and how a unified data platform can deliver sub-second performance at virtually any scale.

Real-time analytics is no longer optional

Modern applications, live dashboards and agentic AI systems all depend on fresh data and fast responses — often serving thousands of concurrent users at once. But most traditional data warehouses weren't built for this. The result: unpredictable latency, fragmented architectures and escalating infrastructure costs.

This guide explores how leading organizations are moving beyond legacy approaches to deliver real-time analytics on a single, governed platform.

Built for everyone who works with data

Whether you're building customer-facing analytics products, running internal operations dashboards or managing a modern data platform, this guide addresses the real-world challenges you face:

Application developers: Power real-time APIs and embedded analytics without complex serving infrastructure

BI engineers and data analysts: Eliminate dashboard bottlenecks and deliver consistent, sub-second refresh performance

Data platform owners: Consolidate your stack and eliminate the operational overhead of specialized real-time systems

Business leaders: Gain live visibility into operations, sales and customer activity to act in the moment, not after the fact

"With Snowflake Interactive Analytics, we were able to scale high-concurrency workloads more efficiently, achieving a 60% reduction in query latency and a 45% reduction in costs."

—Sainath Rachaputi, Principal Analytic Solutions, Indeed

What's inside

Why data freshness and query latency are the two dimensions that define real-time analytics — and why both matter

The four most common challenges that break traditional architectures: slow query latency, AI-driven workload overwhelm, operational complexity and the hidden cost of fragmentation

The five capabilities every real-time analytics stack needs, from fresh data ingestion to scalable concurrency

How Snowflake Interactive Analytics delivers consistent, sub-second performance for dashboards, embedded apps and AI-driven workflows — with no external online analytical processing (OLAP) system required

Real-world use cases: customer-facing data apps, self-service portals and high-concurrency operational dashboards