What Is Conversational Analytics? Multi-Turn Data Investigation Explained

Underneath the conversational interface, the model needs a working representation of the analysis in progress. This includes the entities under discussion, active filters, relevant dimensions and the metric definition being used.

References and filters carry the immediate state

Reference resolution is one visible part of that process. Terms such as “that,” “those,” “it” or “the same thing for last year” have to map back to specific business concepts, columns and values from earlier turns.

Filter inheritance is less obvious. Suppose a user narrows a revenue analysis to Q4, then asks a new question without mentioning a time period. Should Q4 still apply? Sometimes yes. Sometimes no. The correct answer depends on what the user intended, and the language alone doesn’t always make that clear.

Question reconstruction turns follow-ups into complete requests

One approach to manage this process, described in Snowflake Engineering’s discussion of Cortex Analyst multi-turn conversations, is to rewrite the latest request into a self-contained question before sending it through the existing text-to-SQL pipeline. An LLM summarization step combines the new question with the relevant conversation history, so the downstream query-generation process still receives a complete analytical request.

For example, if a user asks the initial question, “What is the month-over-month revenue growth for 2021 in Asia?” and then follows with “What about North America?”, the system recognizes the dependency and reformulates the follow-up as a complete request: “What is the month-over-month revenue growth for 2021 in North America?” It then generates SQL from that reconstructed question.

This keeps the conversational logic separate from the underlying text-to-SQL workflow. The query-generation system still works from a standalone question; the conversational layer handles the state needed to produce it.

Longer conversations need compression and semantic grounding

Longer conversations introduce a context window constraint. Context windows are finite, and replaying an ever-growing transcript increases token use and latency. For this reason, systems often summarize or selectively retain earlier turns rather than continually sending the full conversation. Recent state can then be combined with a compressed representation of older history.

Through all of this, semantic context anchors the analysis. The system shouldn’t rely on conversation history to reconstruct what a business metric such as revenue means. Instead, each request should resolve against governed definitions of metrics, dimensions and relationships while conversational state tracks what the user is currently discussing.

Research suggests the difference between single-turn and multi-turn performance can be substantial. As detailed in their paper LLMs Get Lost in Multi-Turn Conversation, researchers Philippe Laban et al. evaluated 15 models across more than 200,000 simulated conversations and found that aptitude fell 16% while unreliability increased 112% in multi-turn settings. As the authors put it, “when LLMs take a wrong turn in a conversation, they get lost and do not recover.”

Question reconstruction and governed semantic context can reduce some sources of this multi-turn degradation. Rewriting each follow-up into a self-contained request limits how much conversational state the downstream query system has to infer, while semantic definitions keep metrics, dimensions and relationships grounded across turns. But they don’t completely eliminate the risk: if the reconstruction step carries forward the wrong filter or resolves a reference incorrectly, later turns can still inherit that error.