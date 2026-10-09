DOCS
FEATURE
SNOWFLAKE POSTGRES
The world's most popular open source database,1 now wired into your analytics and AI. Demolish costly pipelines. Run it all on one trusted platform.
Overview
Stop managing pipelines. Start acting on your data.
Sync transactional data with your analytics and AI in seconds. Power apps and agents on top — no middleware needed.
Connect data instantly
Replicate Postgres data into Snowflake for analytics and AI, and send insights back to your apps.
Skip the overhead
Administer Postgres alongside all of your other workloads, and manage it just by asking CoCo.
Trust it in production
Enjoy the robust security controls, reliability and performance your business needs.
BENEFITS
Innovate faster on a proven foundation
Remove complex ETL
Build freely without pipelines
Replicate data between Snowflake and Postgres in seconds without extra tools.
Lift and shift existing Postgres apps to Snowflake with zero code changes.
Make data available for apps, agents and dashboards the moment it's created.
Unify your stack
Get one platform for all your data
Automate database management with Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake’s coding agent.
Optimize your Snowflake investment with just one bill to keep track of.
Get world-class price for performance across your demanding applications.
Trust your database
Scale your mission-critical apps and AI
Protect your data within one security perimeter that supports global regulatory standards.
Maintain continuity using built-in protection measures against system failures and human error.
Cut out overhead with easy Postgres version upgrades and performance that scales during spikes.
Move data seamlessly
Mirror your data without middleware
With data mirroring, replicate your Postgres data into Snowflake without manual pipelines. This allows you to:
- Automatically sync your Postgres and analytics.
- Configure once and pick your sync frequency in a few clicks.
- Run smoothly without any infrastructure maintenance.
USE CASES
Power Your Apps and AI on One Trusted Platform
Operational store
Lean on Snowflake Postgres as the operational store for your apps. Developers can use their favorite extensions, clients and ORMs to migrate or create apps.
Real-time analytics
Make your fresh transactional data ready for analysis in seconds, so your teams can make critical decisions on up-to-date and complete information.
AI that runs on fresh data
Unlock a new class of apps and agents. Build on a unified architecture that handles both high-throughput transactions and large-scale analytics.
feature overview
Data mirroring
Replicate data between Postgres and Snowflake with a single command.
Automation with Snowflake CoCo
Provision, manage and mirror your database using a coding agent.
High availability
Keep your business running with automated replication and failover.
100% Postgres compatibility
Use the tools, extensions and libraries your developers know and love.
Advanced security capabilities
Gain control with self-managed keys and private network connectivity.
Snowflake AI integration
Build agents and apps that reason over Postgres data using Cortex AI.
Ericsson consolidates legacy databases on Snowflake Postgres
Ericsson moved a ~6TB transactional workload onto Snowflake Postgres and retired the custom jobs that kept its systems aligned.
- 99% Reduction in data processing time
- 4 Databases consolidated on one platform
Snowflake Postgres
Frequently Asked Questions
Have questions about Snowflake Postgres? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.
Snowflake Postgres is a fully managed, 100% Postgres-compatible database that runs on the Snowflake platform. It connects your transactional data to analytics and AI through built-in data mirroring, all under Snowflake's security and billing.
Yes, Snowflake Postgres is 100% compatible with open-source PostgreSQL. Our goal is to provide an authentic Postgres experience that developers know and love, so you can use your existing drivers, tools, ORMs and extensions without code changes. We then enhance that experience with the unique benefits of the Snowflake platform.
Snowflake Postgres follows Snowflake’s familiar usage-based pricing model and offers world-class price for performance across your demanding applications. You choose the instance family and size appropriate for your workload, in addition to the amount of storage you want to provision. This allows you to leverage your existing Snowflake commitment.
Migration is straightforward thanks to our full compatibility. You can use standard Postgres tools like pg_dump and pg_restore to migrate most existing Postgres databases to Snowflake Postgres with minimal effort. Larger databases typically call for COPY commands to unload and load data. For most applications, no code changes are required.
Data mirroring replicates data between Postgres and Snowflake, with updates syncing in seconds. Choose your replication frequency, and let it run. No extra tools required.
Traditional CDC and ETL tools are separate services you deploy, connect and monitor. Data mirroring is built into Snowflake, so there's no extra pipeline to maintain. Set it up with a single command or a few clicks, pick a sync frequency and it runs.
Yes. Move files both ways between Postgres and Snowflake analytics using internal stages or external object storage. Create shared Iceberg tables that give both databases a unified view, and query data in place without copying.