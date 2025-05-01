Experience AI-Powered Analytics and Migrations at Warp Speed with Snowflake’s Latest Innovations

Today's complex data landscape holds vast, untapped information in unstructured data formats such as text, images and audio. Enterprises know they must leverage this data alongside structured assets for informed decisions, but the challenge lies in unlocking its potential. The demand is clear: Analytics solutions must be easy to use, inherently intelligent, and fast in delivering insights — on all data. Yet many enterprises grapple with the limitations of legacy systems, and the often-arduous journey of a data warehouse migration can significantly hinder progress.

That’s why at Snowflake, we're not just keeping pace with these challenges; we're architecting for the future of AI-powered analytics. Today, we are thrilled to announce a suite of advancements to help supercharge data analysts and architects with AI. By enabling seamless AI-powered migrations from legacy environments to a modern AI-powered analytics engine, we empower customers to future-proof their broader data platform strategy. This foundation unlocks the power of AI-driven insights across all data, transforming analysts into AI engineers. Finally, Snowflake provides world-class performance across all workloads, including peak Iceberg performance as the leading lakehouse analytics engine, consistently surpassing the competition. All these announcements will help you transform raw data into actionable insights with remarkable ease and speed powered by AI.

Go from legacy to leading edge: End-to-end data ecosystem migrations — powered by AI

At Snowflake, we believe a modern AI and data platform is easy, connected and trusted. This is achieved through capabilities such as intelligent and automated cluster management, built-in governance, zero-ETL collaboration and continuous performance optimization, which reduce onboarding and manual platform administration, thus saving time and money. Consequently, migrating legacy data warehouses, business intelligence (BI) systems and Spark-based data lakes or lakehouses to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is key to unlocking innovation, efficiency and growth across an entire organization.

The journey from legacy systems to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud has never been more accessible or cost effective, thanks to SnowConvert AI. With data ecosystem migration agents powered by Snowflake Cortex AI, SnowConvert AI is your free automated solution designed to dramatically reduce the complexities, costs and timelines associated with data warehouse, BI and ETL migrations. It intelligently analyzes your existing code, automating code conversion and data validation while streamlining the entire migration process.

For data warehouse migrations, SnowConvert AI provides robust support for a growing list of source platforms. We're excited to announce expanded support, all generally available:

Greenplum (tables and views) : Accelerate your schema migration with code conversion for Greenplum tables and views.

Netezza (tables and views): Accelerate your schema migration with code conversion for Netezza tables and views.

Postgres (tables and views) : Accelerate your schema migration with code conversion for Postgres tables and views.

BigQuery (tables and views) : Simplify the migration of complex logic with automated conversion of BigQuery tables and views.

Sybase (tables and views) : Seamlessly migrate critical business rules with automated conversion of Sybase tables and views.

Microsoft Synapse : Benefit from enhanced automation for migrating your Synapse data warehouse workloads, with code conversion support for tables, views, stored procedures and more.

Existing support: Continue to leverage SnowConvert AI's proven capabilities for platforms such as Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server and Amazon Redshift.

We are also continuously innovating to make your migration to Snowflake as smooth and efficient as possible. Here is a look at the latest advancements, aligning with key phases of your migration:

End-to-end data migrations (generally available soon): For specific platforms such as Amazon Redshift and SQL Server, enjoy a unified, end-to-end experience within SnowConvert AI. This provides a single view to extract, convert, migrate, validate and deploy both code and data, simplifying the process and accelerating timelines.