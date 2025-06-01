Introducing Even Easier-to-Use Snowflake Adaptive Compute with Better Price/Performance

In today’s AI-powered world, organizations must continuously find new ways to accelerate time to value from all their data to stay ahead of the competition. For decades, data and AI platforms have required organizations to spend valuable time and resources on cluster spin-up and spin-down, disruptive upgrades, manual performance tuning and laborious optimizations.

In 2012, Snowflake revolutionized the data world with our virtual warehouses that had automated cluster management, maintenance, upgrades and regular performance improvements — all without any downtime — for a truly easy-to-use service. Continuously improving our compute to make warehouses even faster and even easier to use, with better price/performance has been a key priority.

Every day, we strive to be the market leader in fast performance for all workloads and continue to iterate rapidly to automatically improve performance by doing the heavy lifting on behalf of our customers. In fact, Snowflake is excited to announce that over the past 12 months ending May 2, 2025, Snowflake has delivered 2.1x faster performance for core analytics workloads through Standard Warehouse – Generation 2 (Gen2) (generally available). Gen2 is an updated version of Snowflake’s current virtual Standard Warehouse that has upgraded hardware and additional performance enhancements.

Snowflake is also excited to announce a new service called Snowflake Adaptive Compute (in private preview) that takes away the undifferentiated heavy lifting of making infrastructure choices to save time and money. Adaptive Compute enables enhanced ease of use with better price/performance. Snowflake will support warehouses created using the Adaptive Compute service that are called Adaptive Warehouses (in private preview).

Even easier to use

With Adaptive Compute, minimal configuration is required as Snowflake will automatically select the appropriate cluster size(s), the number of clusters, and auto-suspend/resume duration for jobs on your behalf. Users no longer need to think about the warehouse size, concurrency settings, multi-cluster warehouse settings, or auto-suspend/resume semantics. Even query routing is done intelligently to the right-sized clusters without any user action.