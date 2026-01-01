AI Risk Management Explained

AI risk categories help separate the source of a risk from the symptom it produces. The categories below give teams a way to trace those risks to the right control, owner and review process.

Technical and performance risk

Technical risk includes accuracy, robustness, reliability, hallucination, model drift and system availability. In generative AI, the most visible failure may be a hallucinated answer, but the underlying cause could be weak retrieval context, poor data provenance, missing guardrails or a workflow that sends an AI-generated response to a customer without review. Risk management depends on whether the organization can test the system against its intended use, define acceptable performance thresholds and detect when outputs no longer meet those thresholds.

Data risk

Data risk includes data poisoning, leakage, consent gaps, provenance issues, quality problems and bias in training data. A model trained or grounded on poorly documented data can inherit errors that are difficult to trace later. For AI systems that rely on enterprise data, lineage, classification, access history and data quality controls become part of risk management rather than background governance.

Security risk

AI security risk includes prompt injection, model inversion, membership inference, model theft, data exfiltration and adversarial manipulation. AI security risks are high-stakes because AI systems often sit between users and sensitive data, tools or workflows. A compromised prompt or manipulated context can influence not only the answer a model generates, but also the action an AI-powered application attempts to take.

Ethical and fairness risk

Fairness risk, viewed through an AI ethics lens, could include discriminatory outcomes, dignity harms, lack of transparency and failures of human oversight. These risks often appear at the point where technical systems encounter people: a hiring screening, credit decision, healthcare recommendation or employee productivity tool. Managing fairness risk effectively requires clarity about affected populations, intended use, review rights and escalation paths.

Legal and regulatory risk

Legal and regulatory risk includes nonconformity with AI-specific laws, privacy violations, intellectual property concerns and inadequate documentation. The EU AI Act, for example, requires providers of high-risk AI systems to establish, implement, document and maintain a risk management system, and describes that system as a continuous, iterative process across the lifecycle of the AI system. AI compliance is a key component of risk management.

Operational risk

Operational risk includes vendor lock-in, cost overruns, unclear ownership, weak incident response and unmanaged dependencies. A team may deploy a useful AI application but struggle to operate it if no one owns monitoring, exception handling, model updates, access reviews or retirement decisions.

Reputational risk

Reputational risk includes public failures, user backlash and regulator scrutiny. These risks are often downstream effects of other failures, such as biased outputs, unsafe content, exposed data, unexplained decisions or a visible gap between what an organization promised and what its AI system actually did.

Societal risk

Societal risk includes labor displacement, democratic harm, concentration of power and broader systemic effects. Not every organization will assess these risks in the same way, but mature AI risk management programs consider whether a system’s impact extends beyond immediate users and direct business outcomes.