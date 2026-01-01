DATA TRENDS 2026:
RETAIL AND CONSUMER GOODS
How leaders are optimizing agentic AI, intelligent operations and modernized data estates to navigate disruption across the industry.
Retail and consumer goods are in a state of significant, fundamental disruption, driven by intentional and strategic AI scaling. The rise of agentic AI across all business operations has necessitated that companies ensure their data is AI ready. Success as an industry leader now means having the most accessible and actionable data, with customer, product, pricing and supply chain data unified and governed by a single source of truth.
Read this ebook to discover:
- How AI can help organizations compete and win against increasingly cautious consumer behavior
- Why intelligent agents and operations are key for navigating the industry’s macroeconomic volatility
- What companies can do to modernize their data estate to implement agentic capabilities across supply chain and store operations and warehouse systems
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