case study
Snowflake for Higher Education
Deliver better student outcomes, strengthen alumni engagement and fundraising, and operate more efficiently by securely unifying your data analytics and AI foundation.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Higher Education
Snowflake enables institutions to drive strong academic, financial and operational outcomes by breaking down data silos, facilitating secure data sharing and access to state-of-the-art agentic tools and AI/ML models.
Securely access and share data
Bring together your structured and unstructured data — from student demographics to academic research — and power a 360-degree view of your institution with secure, interoperable data sharing.
Build and deploy data agents and AI applications
Securely use leading AI models and agentic tools to automate transcript processing, research synthesis and institutional data retrieval, enabling self-serve analytics for student and campus success.
Protect sensitive education data
Confidently adopt AI, make data-driven decisions and protect critical student, faculty, research and donor data with security and governance capabilities for higher education.
Key use cases acrossHigher Education
Student success and retention
Identify at-risk students earlier, deliver targeted interventions and improve education outcomes with a systemwide view of each student.
Alumni engagement and fundraising
Increase giving by identifying likely donors, scaling predictive fundraising and tailoring outreach with centralized donor and alumni data.
Institutional operations and predictive maintenance
Improve planning, optimize resources and increase operational efficiency by analyzing organization-wide data in a single, trusted solution.
Modernized data foundation
Cut costs and enable AI and analytics by updating legacy data platforms — without disrupting vital academic or administrative operations.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Higher Education
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for higher education
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Higher Education.
Snowflake enables secure, live data sharing without data duplication — breaking down silos within and across academic institutions. Lower operational burdens and protect student data with a single, trusted platform for analytics and AI.
Snowflake enables live, governed data sharing without moving or duplicating data. Academic institutions maintain full ownership and control while securely providing authorized users access to support education outcomes.
How it works:
No data is copied or transferred between agency accounts.
Secure access is enabled through Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store.
Read-only database access is provided to live data at the source.
Standard role-based access controls govern authorization.
Comprehensive audit logs support compliance and oversight.
Benefits:
Eliminates the risk, cost and complexity of traditional data sharing.
Enforces built-in governance and compliance controls, including RBAC, end-to-end encryption, and access logging, by default, as well as a set of data governance policies that can be configured based on account requirements, including dynamic data masking, row access policies, and secure views.
Supports multiple sharing models, including direct secure sharing, private listings, data exchanges and data clean rooms.
Yes. Snowflake is designed for regulated public sector environments and supports GovRAMP, CJIS (where applicable), HIPAA, FERPA and state privacy requirements. Built-in security, encryption, auditing and access controls help academic institutions protect sensitive student data while supporting compliance and public trust.
Snowflake enables academic institutions to build and deploy AI applications directly on governed student and program data — without moving or duplicating sensitive information. Using Snowpark and Cortex AI, academic institutions can develop and apply custom models where data lives. The platform enables secure model deployment, comprehensive audit trails and role-based access to AI capabilities, helping schools, universities and other higher education programs protect sensitive data and maintain trust.
Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms.
The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing academic institutions to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities.
Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.
Snowflake enables incremental modernization by integrating with existing systems rather than requiring complete replacement. Academic institutions can connect legacy databases, mainframes and on-premises systems while maintaining current operations, then migrate workloads when ready.
Consider accelerating your transition with automated tools like SnowConvert and our expert partner ecosystem. By ingesting raw data from any source, Snowflake lets you modernize at your own pace while immediately unlocking advanced AI and analytics.