Building Agentic Data Products using Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace offers thousands of data listings, apps, and AI tools across Finance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sales, Marketing, and Media & Entertainment — but for most consumers, shared data still ends at a table. With new AI capabilities on Snowflake, shared data on Marketplace can become something far more powerful: an enriched, agentic data product — combining structured third-party data through Semantic Views, curated external knowledge through Cortex Knowledge Extensions, and conversational AI agents — ready for anyone in your organization to discover, query, and act on.

In this webinar, you'll learn:

What's new on Snowflake Marketplace — including Agentic Marketplace Discovery for conversational search, AI Data Packages that deliver curated industry data with a built-in semantic model and agent, and the ability to auto-generate and share enriched Cortex Agents from any data listing or data share

— including Agentic Marketplace Discovery for conversational search, AI Data Packages that deliver curated industry data with a built-in semantic model and agent, and the ability to auto-generate and share enriched Cortex Agents from any data listing or data share Why enriched, agentic data products matter now — how Semantic Views, Cortex Agents, and Cortex Knowledge Extensions turn static shared datasets into intelligent, queryable assets that combine the depth of third-party data with the context of your first-party data — and why Finance, Healthcare, Sales, and Marketing teams are already building on this pattern with hundreds of customers running AI workflows on Marketplace data today

— how Semantic Views, Cortex Agents, and Cortex Knowledge Extensions turn static shared datasets into intelligent, queryable assets that combine the depth of third-party data with the context of your first-party data — and why Finance, Healthcare, Sales, and Marketing teams are already building on this pattern with hundreds of customers running AI workflows on Marketplace data today What this unlocks — three ways customers are putting AI to work on shared data — Talk to data: query shared datasets through conversational agents built on Semantic Views layered with first-party context — no SQL required. Enrich and act: combine third-party shared data with internal context and connect it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT via Snowflake-managed MCP Servers to drive real operational decisions. Build with shared data: use shared datasets with Remote MCP servers and Cortex Knowledge Extensions to power AI/ML workflows directly in Cortex Code —

By the end of this webinar, you'll have a clear picture of how to turn the shared data you already consume on Snowflake Marketplace into enriched, agentic data products — discoverable, conversational, and ready for action across your organization.