January Uses Snowflake to Deploy ML Models That Help Millions Resolve Personal Debt
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake ML, January now:
Rapidly ships and iterates on models
Delivers a reliable and secure product thanks to model governance
Catches model issues early with automated monitoring and alerts
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
Every year, 70 million Americans fall behind on debt. Most of them want to pay what they owe, but the system they land in can make it hard to find the solution that works best for them. Data historically sat fragmented across services, and systems were not set up for scale, creating a single collections script for everyone.
January was built to close that gap. Working with banks, fintechs, credit unions and debt buyers, it enables individual personalization for every consumer: the timing, the channel, the tone and the repayment path. January's machine learning models produce these recommendations every day, for millions of consumers.
Early work focused on iteration speed, using Snowflake Notebooks to build prototypes that were easy to develop, edit and visualize. But deploying ML that stays reliable at scale with a small team called for a more complete machine learning operations (MLOps) solution built around standardization, governance and maintenance.
Snowflake was already a trusted vendor for us, which matters a lot in a regulated industry like consumer finance. We were already using it for analytics and data engineering, and it made a lot of sense to also use Snowflake for ML."
Thomas Brink
The solution
January worked with Snowflake to build an MLOps framework where orchestration, data transformations and ML compute all run in one place. It turned that early notebook work into one standardized way to build and ship every model on Snowflake ML.
Because the data and the ML both live inside Snowflake, the team could reuse transformations, apply the access controls it had in place and use data context through AI tools without moving data anywhere. Every model lives in its own folder in the repository, built around a configuration file that defines its task graph, compute and schedule. Shared features live in the Snowflake Feature Store, so teams define a feature once instead of rebuilding it. And data scientists still develop and experiment in Snowflake Notebooks, which keeps day-to-day model work fast and hands-on.
Governance runs on the same path, allowing models and their features to be versioned automatically in the Snowflake Model Registry. Work moves along one reviewed route across separate development, staging and production environments, so what ships is what was tested. Role-based access control means only an automated pipeline can push to those environments.
Once a model is live, Snowflake's built-in model monitoring watches for performance and feature drift, while task monitoring catches pipeline failures. Both feed automated alerts directly into January's messaging tool, enabling the team to get ahead of issues instead of finding out days later.
Every day, January runs 10+ different machine learning models, from causal inference to reinforcement learning, that interact with millions of consumers across the United States. We do so reliably, purely on Snowflake, with deployment, security and observability all standardized."
Thomas Brink
The impact
With its Snowflake MLOps framework, January stopped having to choose between speed and control. The team develops and iterates on models quickly, while reliability and maintenance are baked in automatically.
A brand-new model used to take weeks to spin up. Now it reaches production in days because each one starts from the same standard setup, and data scientists are still free to experiment. More than 10 models now run that way. Each model is plain Python kept in one place, so any AI coding assistant, including Snowflake CoCo, can read the whole project and help developers change models faster.
Automatic versioning, code reviews, strict access control and parity between staging and production keep models reliable once they ship. Model standardization improves observability, which makes maintenance easier. The team gained the reliability and governance it was missing without sacrificing speed.
While January started with collections, it now also works earlier in the credit lifecycle by helping people across America before they default. January's product works because it makes something genuinely hard feel simple for the person using it. Snowflake does the same for January's ML. The goal never changes: millions of people getting out of debt on their own terms.
Additional resources
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INDUSTRY
Financial Services, Technology
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
LOCATION
New York, New York
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