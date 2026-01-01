Every year, 70 million Americans fall behind on debt. Most of them want to pay what they owe, but the system they land in can make it hard to find the solution that works best for them. Data historically sat fragmented across services, and systems were not set up for scale, creating a single collections script for everyone.

January was built to close that gap. Working with banks, fintechs, credit unions and debt buyers, it enables individual personalization for every consumer: the timing, the channel, the tone and the repayment path. January's machine learning models produce these recommendations every day, for millions of consumers.

Early work focused on iteration speed, using Snowflake Notebooks to build prototypes that were easy to develop, edit and visualize. But deploying ML that stays reliable at scale with a small team called for a more complete machine learning operations (MLOps) solution built around standardization, governance and maintenance.