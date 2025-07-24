IoT devices and sensors can be used to gather data in a variety of contexts. As a result, companies across industries are using IoT data to drive business growth. Here are just a few examples of the value this data can deliver.

Improving equipment management and maintenance: Manufacturing companies use IoT sensors and analytics to measure vibration, heat and other important metrics to identify when equipment needs maintenance. IoT-enabled equipment can also transmit messages related to wear and pending problems, informing predictive maintenance.

Inventory tracking and warehouse operations: IoT sensors track inventory location, reducing the amount of time it takes for employees to find products. Smart shelves and bins identify stock levels in real time. Additionally, IoT devices can track patterns to streamline warehouse operations.

Accelerating disease diagnosis: Healthcare organizations and hospitals use IoT devices to gather data that helps physicians make more-accurate diagnoses – in some cases, before significant symptoms present.

Informing product development: Companies in various industries use data from IoT devices to spot opportunities for improving existing products or developing new ones. Data related to usage and customer engagement provide valuable insights into market demand.

Improving city and utility services: IoT sensors can be put to use in a variety of ways to improve city services. For example, sensors can tell waste management services when a trash bin needs to be emptied. Water levels and quality can be monitored and managed remotely. And energy can be used more efficiently when smart streetlights are deployed.