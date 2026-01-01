For more than 75 years, Sub-Zero has helped customers build beautiful, functional kitchens. Designed to meet the needs of each customer’s lifestyle, its high-end appliances — from internet-connected refrigerators to ovens — are customizable and built to last, incorporating innovative digital technology that takes the kitchen experience to the next level.

This technology-first mindset means that data has increased across Sub-Zero’s connected products, supply chain and everything in between. A single fridge or dishwasher contains more than a couple hundred sensors streaming data throughout the day. This data provides critical information — like part performance and most frequently used features — that help Sub-Zero predict maintenance needs and inform future product innovation.

Yet without a single, governed platform to unify data across systems, Sub-Zero struggled to access these insights and gain a holistic understanding of its customer base or market penetration. “Based on our strategy, projected growth curve and planned investments, our previous systems weren’t going to sustain where we wanted to go,” says Jody McDonough, VP of IT and CIO at Sub-Zero. “This vision required us to clean up our data and make it more insightful — something we can act on.”

After testing different solutions, Sub-Zero chose Snowflake to transform its data strategy, keying in on the Manufacturing Data Cloud’s scalability, ease of use and support for semi-structured data to achieve its goals.