AI data security focuses on protecting the data that trains, grounds and is exposed through AI systems. Because data in AI pipelines shapes model behavior and can be surfaced later through outputs, controls must go beyond storage security to include classification, masking, least-privilege access, lineage, monitoring and lifecycle-specific governance.

When security researchers disclosed EchoLeak, a zero-click exploit in Microsoft 365 Copilot, the vulnerability was particularly concerning because of its potential impact. The incident showed how quickly enterprise data — email, documents and other business context already inside the system's reach — can become part of the attack path once AI systems can retrieve, interpret and act on it.

AI data security sits within the broader AI security landscape, but focuses specifically on the data sets, prompts, retrieval corpora, embeddings and access paths that shape what an AI system learns and what it can reveal.