Pacific Life Protects Its 150-Year Legacy with Snowflake CoCo

Every life insurance policy is a promise, sometimes made decades before it’s ever called upon. When a family files a claim or a customer plans for retirement, the answers sit in structured data going back generations. For a carrier with more than 150 years of history like Pacific Life, that depth is an asset. The opportunity was reaching it faster.

Pacific Life Insurance Company was running analytics on on-premises databases with a NetApp file structure, and a growing data set meant physically extending disk space. Training models on large historical data sets was slow. Taking months from start to finish, every project followed the same path: pull large data, run a principal component analysis, train on historical content and build a what-if dashboard.

Business teams in finance, sales and customer service also had to route every question through data engineering first. Those teams needed to understand data structures and object relationships before they could engage with the data at all. For a company planning its next 150 years, that pace was no longer sustainable.