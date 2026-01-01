Data sovereignty is no longer just a baseline regulatory consideration. Across the EU, it's become a strategic priority for enterprises, public sector institutions and regulated industries like financial services, critical infrastructure, defense, healthcare and energy — requiring control over and security of core assets.

Three things are pushing it there: Foreign governments may assert legal reach over cloud infrastructure beyond their own borders; a handful of non-EU providers dominate the cloud market; and AI needs constant, deep access to an organization's most sensitive data to do its job, all of which raises the stakes around digital sovereignty.

With this in mind, Snowflake is proud to be working with Schwarz Digits — the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group — to expand options for customers pursuing sovereignty goals in Germany.

The integration of Snowflake with Schwarz Digits’s cloud STACKIT combines data hosting, a European encryption key system and open formats that put customers in control of their digital future with Snowflake’s world-class data and AI capabilities, as part of an ongoing roadmap built around optionality and customer choice.