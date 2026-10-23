On Snowflake's sales finance team, we used to spend more than a week developing our monthly forecast. Today, it takes a few hours.

What changed was how much AI knows about our data before anyone types a question.

That knowledge also made our AI more efficient. Our analytics team built a profile that gives the AI standing context about our data, terminology and workflows. With it, Snowflake CoCo reaches an answer in less than half the steps, so each question costs less even as the team asks more of them.

This post covers the CoCo profile behind those results, why it makes each answer more efficient and how our analysts built 36 skills on top of it.

Key takeaways