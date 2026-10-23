Tiana Cui is a data scientist on Snowflake's Finance Data Science team, where she leverages data science and AI to help inform the company's financial decisions. Her current focus is consumption forecasting, and she previously worked on bookings forecasting. Both play a direct role in Snowflake's financial planning process. Tiana is just as passionate about using AI to improve efficiency. She built a Snowflake CoWork agent that can answer questions about financial metrics on demand, and she creates Cortex Code (CoCo) skills and automations that take repetitive work off the plates of her own team and the stakeholder teams she partners with. She is excited to keep pushing what's possible at the intersection of forecasting, AI and finance.