Gayatri Kannan

Gayatri is a senior director heading GTM finance at Snowflake. She leads strategic planning, investments, forecasting, and incentives for the global GTM organization, driving a multi-billion-dollar business. With over a decade of experience across global investment banking, development finance, and high-growth enterprise software, Kannan's focus has been on scaling businesses while creating long-term shareholder value. She earned her master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and graduated with honors in Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.