Sunny is a Senior Analytics Engineer on Snowflake's Finance Analytics Engineering team, where she helps build the revenue data pipeline that supports the company's financial reporting. She transforms contract, consumption and billing data into governed, high-quality revenue datasets that support planning, forecasting and executive reporting. Drawing on her GTM Finance data analytics experience, she brings a strong business lens to data modeling, data quality and pipeline accuracy, ensuring the data reflects how the business operates. She is passionate about AI-powered analytics engineering, using Snowflake Cortex and AI agents to accelerate development, automate validation and deliver faster, more reliable insights.