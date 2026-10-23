Stephanie Sha is a Data Scientist on Snowflake's Finance Data Science team, where she develops cloud usage forecasts that inform the company's cloud savings plan purchasing decisions. By analyzing cloud consumption patterns, she helps align spending commitments with anticipated infrastructure needs and improve cloud cost efficiency. She is also responsible for monthly and quarterly revenue reporting to Finance stakeholders, translating complex data into clear insights that support financial planning and decision-making. Her work bridges forecasting, analytics, and finance, with a focus on practical business impact. She is excited about using Snowflake Cortex Code (CoCo) to streamline development workflows and help teams access reliable insights more quickly.