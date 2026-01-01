Skip to content
Blog/Laura Li
Laura Li, Analyst on the Finance Analytics team at Snowflake

Laura Li

Analyst, Finance Analytics
Laura Li is an Analyst on the Finance Analytics team at Snowflake, where she builds the data models and applications that power cloud cost and sales commissions analytics. She partners with Product Finance and Sales Finance to turn complex, spreadsheet-driven processes into governed data models and self-service applications built natively on Snowflake. She also applies Snowflake's AI capabilities to automate recurring analysis and reporting. Laura focuses on making finance data transparent, reproducible, and easy for decision makers to act on.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo