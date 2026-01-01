Laura Li is an Analyst on the Finance Analytics team at Snowflake, where she builds the data models and applications that power cloud cost and sales commissions analytics. She partners with Product Finance and Sales Finance to turn complex, spreadsheet-driven processes into governed data models and self-service applications built natively on Snowflake. She also applies Snowflake's AI capabilities to automate recurring analysis and reporting. Laura focuses on making finance data transparent, reproducible, and easy for decision makers to act on.