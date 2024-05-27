Once you have next steps identified for your business, it’s time to launch a request for information or request for proposal to understand which data clean room partners are best suited to meet your needs. Be sure to include questions in your RFI/RFP to understand:

User requirements: What skill sets do platform users need to get to business outputs? This will help you assess technical resource needs to unlock value.

What skill sets do platform users need to get to business outputs? This will help you assess technical resource needs to unlock value. Commercial models: What is the partner’s commercial model? Even if you’re not getting to pricing yet, this question will help you determine how clean room costs may impact your P&L. Clean room commercial models vary from a SaaS subscription model to a revenue sharing model to a compute model to pay-as-you-go model. Note, while the pay-as-you-go model can be a starting point, to build at scale, it’s not recommended, as it does not give you the financial leverage over time.

Step 2: Defining your Data Structures and Permissions

Now that you’ve started to identify the opportunity for your business and kicked off the partner assessment, it’s time to get your data ready for clean room monetization. This can be done simultaneously with the RFI/RFP.

The first requirement is defining the data structures and permissions that you will allow in your data clean room. Key questions here include:

Will you allow user-level data to be available to partners? If so, how will you limit the risk of reidentification?

Will you allow access to transaction-log data? If so, how will you ensure competitive brand data information is kept confidential?

Keep in mind: This will likely be an evolution. You might start with user-level audience data that can be compared to pre- and post-campaign impression logs, and later open up brand transaction-level data for full closed-loop analysis.

The key here is that the data you make accessible via clean room partnerships needs to be organized and clean, with intuitive headers and clearly defined use cases. Once you align on the permitted use cases, you can define the business models and revenue opportunities for your clean room application.

The primary use cases for clean room monetization in retail media include:

Audience Segmentation: Allowing partners to build their own audiences using your first-party data, whether or not they bring their data into the audience (more on data collaboration as a use case later). Measurement and Attribution: Allowing partners to access your transactional data and media impression logs for measurement and attribution. This may include running predefined measurement models and/or allowing partners to bring or build their own models for analysis.

A note on publisher clean rooms:

Some publishers, like Amazon (via Amazon Marketing Cloud), Google (via Ads Data Hub), and Meta, provide access to user-level data at no charge, as long as you work within their data environment. There are two key considerations in pursuing a publisher clean room: (1) What are the trade-offs in sharing your data directly into a publisher’s ecosystem; and (2) Are you able to provide access for your partners to run their own queries? The monetization and commercial models outlined in the forthcoming Part 2 are based on allowing partners secure access to your data — in some cases with publisher data — to power these use cases. Publisher clean rooms will have a place in the post-cookie world, but they should be considered strategically in your roadmap.

Insights: Insights is intentionally separated to designate use cases which may include separate data sets and non-advertising use cases that don’t involve traditional media measurement and analytics. Examples include basket analysis, product affinity, shopper insights, etc. Data Collaboration: Allowing partners to bring their own first-party data to the clean room for 1-on-1 or multiparty collaboration. In this article, we group Audience Overlaps into Data Collaboration because of the nature of joining multiple data sets.

A note on the Data Collaboration use case:

While your data is highly valuable in and of itself, in many cases your partners will ask to include their data in the clean room. This may be for a seemingly simple audience-overlap analysis or a more complex measurement use case. Keep in mind that joining two first-party data sets increases the complexity of the use case, including identity matching. Given the added complexity with data collaboration, we’ve separated it out as a high-value use case that may come later in your product journey, or may only be something you make available to top partners with highly sophisticated technical teams. Remember that the more you can reduce time to value, the stickier your product becomes.

With each of these use cases, the more granular data you make available, the greater the premium you can charge. For example, segment-level data may have the lowest price point, while transaction-level data summarized at a brand level or a regional level may command a higher price. Transaction-level data at a SKU-level is likely in the most demand and should be considered your premium product.

Your monetization opportunity will differ based on these inputs: