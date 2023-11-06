Unlike first-party data, which retailers already collect from their consumer base and have ownership of, third-party data is collected by an entity that’s entirely separate from your audience—often gathered via third-party cookies. While this kind of data collection is scalable for retailers and reaches up to billions of data points across businesses and audiences, it presents significant concerns about violating user’s privacy rights.

By the end of 2024, Google will begin to phase out support for third-party cookies. Other companies like Firefox and Apple have already taken steps to enhance user privacy and comply with stringent privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

What does this mean for retailers?

With the death of third-party data collection, retailers must move away from reliance on third-party media campaigns. First-party data is a promising alternative that can both capture consumer behavior and maintain data privacy for users.