** Your commercialization strategy should include key decision points on if and when to include data collaboration with clients.

With the Media Investment Model, the client commits to a greater media investment with you and they get data access as part of that media buy. You’re able to achieve sizable retail media revenue growth and give clients access to data. In return, they still get to run media using that full incremental investment. It’s a win-win.

Commercial Model 3: Subscription Model

A Subscription Model seems a little more self-explanatory, in that you charge a monthly subscription fee for access to your data. However, the nuance comes in when deciding what to charge for your data and how to vary that pricing based on the use cases available. Your pricing would vary based on factors like data scale, data completeness and data accuracy. The more you do to organize and prepare the data for consumption, the higher fees you can charge.

This model has two differentiators from the models above: (1) It creates a differentiated revenue stream, separate from media revenue, and (2) It leads to recurring revenue, as opposed to variable revenue, which can fluctuate with marketing priorities and budgets.

A Subscription Model can also facilitate nonadvertising use cases. Think more merchandising-centric uses, like inventory management, sell-through, research and development, assortment planning. While some of these questions can be answered with the data available in the Measurement and Attribution use cases, with a Subscription Model, you can consider opening new data to expand usage beyond marketing teams, leading to the Insights use case. An example here would be loading sample data for a category that can be used to analyze purchase trends by region and store format.

The matrix to determine subscription pricing is the most complex because of the various factors that go into determining your data value. We can look at an example of a company with moderate data volume, which has done some work to prepare and organize its underlying data.