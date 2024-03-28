One popular use case for data clean rooms is to link anonymized marketing and advertising data from multiple parties for attribution. Suppose a company has its own first-party data containing attributes about its customers and their associated sales SKUs. In that case, the company can use a data clean room to improve audience insights for advertising. Let’s say the company wants to find new customers with the same attributes as its best customers, and combine those attributes with other characteristics to drive upsell opportunities.

To create the target segments and comply with privacy requirements, the company uploads its data into a clean room that it creates or is shared by its ad partner. Participants can securely join any first-party data without exposing IDs. Without a data clean room, only limited amounts of data could flow between the various parties due to data privacy, regulations and competitive concerns.