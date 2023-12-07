Drive Your Retail Media Strategy with Data Clean Rooms

So, how did we get here? It all started with cookies.

When you visit a brand’s website, the company drops a first-party cookie that allows the site to remember important user information, such as items you add to your cart, username and passwords, and language preferences. This information falls under the brand’s domain and privacy policies. First-party cookies are necessary for the website’s performance as well as the user experience; therefore, they always remain active.

At the same time, there are third-party services that drop third-party cookies on the brand’s website for the purposes of cross-site tracking, retargeting and serving personalized ads and content.

While this additional information is a great resource for advertisers, consumers grew wary about how cookie data was being collected, used and protected. Consumer privacy became the focus, and browser vendors responded: Apple began blocking third-party cookies with Apple Safari ITP 2.0 in 2018, Firefox blocked third-party cookies by default with Firefox ETP in 2019, and Google first announced blocking of third-party cookies on Chrome in 2019. Now we have GDPR and CCPA regulations around cookie transparency, opt-in requirements and data privacy, and it’s clear that privacy protection will remain at the forefront of future cookie conversations.

To sum it up, the third-party cookie signal is deteriorating as consumer privacy concerns and regulations increase. At this point, we’re all just waiting for the day when Google fully blocks third-party cookies on Chrome and closes the book on an interesting era of advertising.

Hence, the growing importance of first-party data as a retail media resource.