Snowflake Completes CCCS Protected B Assessment on AWS and Azure

We are proud to announce that Snowflake has completed the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) Protected B Assessment and meets the CCCS Medium Cloud Security profile requirements for deployments in both the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) and Microsoft Azure Canada (Central) regions.

For the Government of Canada (GC), turning vast, siloed data into actionable intelligence is fundamental to achieving its core mandates, from reducing spending on government operations to strengthening security and improving citizen services. Government departments are often navigating the complexities of fragmented data across multiple cloud and on-premises systems, which increases costs and slows innovation, making it difficult to deliver on its goals efficiently and securely. The path forward, as outlined in the GC's own digital strategies, requires a new approach: one that leverages data as a foundational asset, supports secure collaboration, and unlocks the trusted insights needed for better, faster decisions.

With the completion of our Protected B assessment, Snowflake provides a direct path for the Government of Canada to overcome complex data challenges and power its most critical initiatives. This achievement underscores our commitment to data sovereignty, offering our platform on both AWS Canada (Central) and Microsoft Azure Canada (Central) regions. This provides the Government of Canada the flexibility to seamlessly innovate in a multi-cloud environment, while maintaining their sensitive data in Canada.

This assessment unlocks the ability for departments to use their most sensitive data to address a wide range of national priorities. Here are just a few examples:

Combat fraud, waste and abuse : Leverage advanced analytics and a unified data view to rapidly identify improper payments, detect outlier activity and support program integrity.

Deliver a unified citizen experience : Unify disparate data sets into a comprehensive view of the citizen to improve program integrity, verify eligibility and deliver modern, personalized services.

Empower data-driven decision making : Equip leadership with trusted, timely and comprehensive insights from across the organization to support evidence-based policy and strategic planning.

Drive operational efficiency : Break down data silos between operational systems to automate workflows, streamline manual processes and empower personnel to focus on higher-value tasks.

Build a data foundation for AI: Leverage a compliant, high-quality data foundation to securely develop, deploy and scale trusted AI and machine learning applications.

Enhance financial management : Create a single source of truth for financial data to achieve near real-time insights, help ensure fiscal accountability and optimize spending across programs.

Enable secure data sharing and collaboration: Break down silos by sharing live, governed data across departments and with trusted partners, without the complexity of data duplication and costly integrations.

Building the future of government on Snowflake

Our goal is to provide a platform that not only meets the Government of Canada's rigorous security standards but also serves as a catalyst for public sector innovation. With Snowflake, departments can build and deploy their own data-driven applications and trusted AI models directly where their sensitive data lives, without compromising on security or governance. This commitment to innovation also extends to our ecosystem, allowing technology companies and partners to build their solutions on a compliant platform and accelerate their ability to bring innovative applications to government customers.

Snowflake's commitment to innovation in Canada is a collaborative effort, powered by Snowflake’s national team of more than 260 employees and a vast ecosystem of Canadian technology and integration partners. This is anchored by Snowflake’s Toronto-based engineering hub, one of five globally, which serves as the Canadian headquarters and is focused on the specialized needs of the public sector.