Bringing existing data in shouldn't require migration or conversion. Parquet Direct, in private preview with general availability coming soon, makes existing Parquet files queryable with Iceberg-class performance. Google Cloud Lakehouse integration is generally available, creating Catalog Linked Databases for Google's cross-cloud lakehouse environment with automatic table discovery and cross-cloud read and write access. Just-in-time refresh for externally managed Iceberg, in private preview, detects stale metadata at query time and refreshes it automatically, doing away with the need to configure scheduled refreshes.

Enterprise platforms are where the most valuable enterprise data lives — and where the pipeline tax has always been heaviest. Zero-copy integration makes critical business data available in your Snowflake ecosystem in near real time without ETL pipelines or the need to rebuild semantic context. These exist now for SAP (GA), Salesforce, Workday (private preview), and new partnerships with AVEVA and IBM will extend this model further — operational technology and industrial data from AVEVA CONNECT, and enterprise data platforms from IBM — bringing business definitions and context together for more consistent, AI-ready data.

Having connected systems doesn't necessarily translate into connected meaning. Revenue, churn and customer counts still mean three different things in three different places until the definitions themselves live in one connected layer. Horizon Context is that layer. It links scattered business definitions across databases, data lakes and BI tools so that every team inside and outside of Snowflake (and AI agents) reason from the same definition of enterprise truth. Connect to external database, BI and data pipeline systems, including PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI and dbt and enrich metadata with schemas, query logs, dashboard definitions and more (in private preview). Horizon Context enables this foundation through a set of integrated capabilities:

Out-of-the-box connectors: Connect to tools such as PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI and dbt that allow you to gather rich context — query logs, popularity, schemas and more — from many sources into one searchable catalog.

Connect to tools such as PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI and dbt that allow you to gather rich context — query logs, popularity, schemas and more — from many sources into one searchable catalog. End-to-end column-level lineage: Lineage is key to understanding how data assets are related to one another. Horizon Context mines lineage information from Snowflake and external database query logs, BI systems and OpenLineage feeds, and stitches it all together to create a complete, end-to-end lineage graph.

Lineage is key to understanding how data assets are related to one another. Horizon Context mines lineage information from Snowflake and external database query logs, BI systems and OpenLineage feeds, and stitches it all together to create a complete, end-to-end lineage graph. Semantic Studio , in private preview, is an AI-assisted IDE within Snowflake Workspaces that lets teams define, test and publish shared business logic without SQL expertise, with Snowflake CoCo integration and Git sync for version control.

, in private preview, is an AI-assisted IDE within Snowflake Workspaces that lets teams define, test and publish shared business logic without SQL expertise, with Snowflake CoCo integration and Git sync for version control. Semantic View Autopilot (generally available) analyzes existing query patterns to automatically generate and refine semantic views, helping ensure your context layer stays current as your data and usage evolve. CoCo now retrieves business context for search, SQL generation and complex analysis, generally available.

analyzes existing query patterns to automatically generate and refine semantic views, helping ensure your context layer stays current as your data and usage evolve. CoCo now retrieves business context for search, SQL generation and complex analysis, generally available. And through the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) those definitions travel beyond Snowflake to the broader BI and AI ecosystem with 54 participating vendors and a published specification.

Asking a question of your data should just work. With a connected, interoperable foundation underneath, it does. Agentic Queries (generally available) lets your teams ask questions in natural language across Snowflake, data lakes and, in private preview, external relational systems. Horizon Context returns the governed answer almost instantly.

That's just the starting point. Shared data, including in open formats, should also be just as conversational. Auto-gen Agents for Data Shares and Listings, in public preview, instantly generate a Semantic View and Agent from any data listing or secure data share without manual development. Cortex Agent Sharing, in public preview, then deploys that agent across Snowflake accounts to internal teams, partners or the broader ecosystem via Marketplace. Together, these capabilities unlock new audiences and use cases for the same governed data sets through a conversational experience. Consumers can even combine shared data with their own first-party data for richer insights, all governed out of the box.

Universal governance

Acting on data in place only addresses half the problem. The bigger issue becomes obvious the moment you build for it: who governs your data, where and how. Multi-catalog environments fragment policies. Multi-engine access multiplies the challenges, eroding agency over your data with every workaround. What if you only needed to set access policies once in one universal catalog? We are excited to announce new capabilities in Horizon Catalog (based on Apache Polaris™) that help connect your entire Iceberg ecosystem. Now, you can govern not just Snowflake-managed Iceberg but every Iceberg table in your estate. Universal governance, set in Horizon, is honored on every IRC compatible engine and without lock-in.

It starts with delivering an interoperable foundation ready for production. Now, both read and write access from external engines are generally available in Horizon Catalog, providing full bidirectional interoperability via vended credentials, the open security mechanisms defined in the Iceberg REST protocol, to Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables. Spark, Trino, PyIceberg and any compatible engine can read and write on the same governed copy your Snowflake users do. One catalog, one set of policies, no trade-off between using your preferred engines and keeping governance policies in one place.

When most enterprises have several catalogs, setting uniform governance controls is costly and complex. Implementing a universal governance forces a choice between costly migrations or shipping the complexity and operational cost to your data teams by duplicating governance, auditing and monitoring controls across every catalog. This forced choice erodes control over your data. Last year, based on the principle of acting on data in place, we launched Catalog-linked databases (generally available) to automatically discover and securely read and write to all your external Iceberg tables from Snowflake. This year, we extend that principle to include governing data-in-place, eliminating the need for forced migrations. Now, in private preview, you can also manage secure engine access to these external Iceberg tables using Horizon Iceberg REST Catalog APIs for both read and write operations, evolving Horizon Catalog into a universal governance layer for all Iceberg tables. You gain comprehensive governance capabilities, auditing and observability in one place for all operations from any engine.

Another common reason behind catalog fragmentation is that fine-grained access controls have been limited to the catalog associated with a single engine. This limitation increases the operating burden of managing a multi-engine environment for your data teams, raising the risk of a misconfigured policy causing a data leak. Now, support for the Iceberg REST Scan Plan API (in private preview) eliminates this restriction. With this capability, fine grained access policies follow the data wherever it is queried, allowing row-access and dynamic data masking policies defined in Horizon Catalog for Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables to be enforced when accessed from external engines. Lastly, the new Snowflake Connector for Apache Spark (generally available) enforces these policies for teams already running on Spark, providing a production-ready solution today.

We are extending the reach of Open Data Sharing enabling customers to share federated catalogs using Catalog Linked Databases (generally available soon). We are also announcing that Open Data Sharing has been enhanced (public preview) so any IRC compatible external engine can consume all data shares without needing a Snowflake account. When combined, these two capabilities empower customers to use any external engine to securely access any open table format that's accessible through Horizon.

Policies stay enforced because the connections themselves are secure. Private link to external catalogs and storage is generally available, keeping data off the public internet when Snowflake connects to external lakes.

This works because the standards underneath are open. Apache Polaris is now a Top-Level Project under the Apache Software Foundation, and Snowflake engineers contributed the Scan Planning API specification to the Apache Iceberg project. Universal governance becomes an ecosystem solution, not just a Snowflake feature.

Enterprise-ready by default

Acting on data in place and governing it universally is the architecture. Running it in production is your team's responsibility. Most lakehouse architectures hand that responsibility back to the architect: health checks to instruments, audit logs to reconcile across engines, resilience to bolt on. Today, that operational burden disappears. Comprehensive auditing in Access History, in private preview, logs every external engine operation directly within Snowflake's Access History, giving compliance and security teams a single, connected record of all table operations at the user level, regardless of the engine used or table accessed. Operational health monitoring for externally managed Iceberg tables in catalog-linked databases, in private preview, surfaces freshness and refresh issues before they reach production. And Managed Iceberg replication, generally available soon, makes the same open foundation resilient against outages by default. Enterprise-ready, without the integration project.

Compliance teams have always had to reconcile audit logs across engines. Comprehensive auditing in Access History, in private preview, logs every external engine operation directly within Snowflake's Access History ends that work. Every access event lands in a single defensible record: who accessed what, where and when. Architects can answer the audit in one place.

Iceberg Health Insights in Snowsight, in private preview, gives platform teams a connected operational view of their externally managed Iceberg estate — auto-refresh status, table discovery and freshness signals — without toggling between cloud consoles or building custom monitoring. When a catalog-linked database surfaces stale metadata or a refresh pipeline stalls, teams see it in one place and resolve it before downstream queries return outdated results. As this capability expands toward general availability, it will extend across the full Iceberg estate (Snowflake-managed and external alike) delivering the operational confidence that production lakehouse architectures demand.