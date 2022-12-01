Pay now or pay later—semi-structured data negates the need to preemptively design database structures based on type to store your data. Data producers are free to push data as predefined key-pairs, and it’s the job of data consumers to parse the semi-structured data into a meaningful format, that is, schema-on-read. Other benefits of semi-structured data include:

No need to define the schema upfront. It should be noted, however, that most BI tools can only process content in a structured format. Therefore, a degree of parsing (data typing) is required before the data is usable by most frontend tools.

Semi-structured data appears as key-value pairs within documents (or objects), whereas structured data is tabular-defined as rows and strongly typed columns. Not only can you include the typical primitive data types as we see in structured data, but you can natively store complex data types such as lists, dictionaries, and arrays.

Evolving the schema is easier, more flexible, and scalable. There is no need to migrate the structure from one tabular form to another and define common relational table constructs such as indexes or primary keys and foreign keys.

Relationships between keys can be embedded within a single semi-structured document, persisting into hub tables where they do exist and omitting them when they don’t.

In the context of Snowflake, semi-structured data is supported in its extended SQL, with the ability to query JSON and XML without pre-parsing the data, all within Snowflake’s VARIANT column data type.

Semi-structured data can be provided as a part of a batch-oriented workload or as a real-time streaming workload. Traditional batch-oriented workloads are file-based and have been the mainstay of data extraction from these source systems for decades as a cheap way (compared to streaming) to push or pull content into an analytical data platform.

Streaming use cases, however, need real-time responses and analysis, and are often predicated on processing near real-time data. This is where it is critical to act on the business event as close as possible to the processing of that event. (For more on this theory, read this O’Reilly post.)

In the context of this post, we will describe considerations that should be made for semi-structured data within the Data Vault context, regardless of whether it’s streaming, micro-batch, or batch-oriented data. At the end of the day, the data will come to rest somewhere and if it is not needed right away, it can certainly be used for future analysis.