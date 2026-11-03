Why keep the model in Snowflake?

Snowflake Horizon Catalog already knows about tables, views, columns, semantic views, connected BI assets and roles. Keeping business meaning alongside that metadata makes useful checks possible: a representation can be validated against an existing asset, and access to definitions can follow role-based permissions. If the underlying asset changes, the connection can be checked again.

Teams can work with the graph in the Business Ontology page in Snowsight or use the business-ontology skill in Cortex Code to create domains, draft concepts, import an existing external glossary or ontology through the supported file-import path, bootstrap from semantic views and build agents.

Concepts can be drafted by hand, imported from an existing external glossary or ontology, proposed from semantic views or promoted from Snowflake Cortex Sense (public preview soon). Import is designed to give customers a way to build on definitions they have already created rather than starting from semantic views or retyping their vocabulary. Imported concepts still enter steward review before they become approved, and can then be connected to assets that are in Horizon Catalog. Each proposal records its source. Automation can suggest concepts from patterns in the data, but matching names or lineage are evidence — not proof that two assets mean the same thing. A steward decides what belongs in the model and which definition the business stands behind.

2. Govern the model and its owners

Every concept has a kind, such as term, metric, entity, action, policy, dimension or measure. Only metrics can have a formula, exclusions and formula provenance. The ontology stores a formula as written; it does not execute it. Semantic views remain responsible for governed calculations. Policy concepts capture rules an agent should apply, such as reporting revenue when it is recognized.

Concepts can also have a scope for distinctions within a domain—for example, “Daily Active Users” for two products. When teams use the same name to mean different things, use separate domains instead.

The relationship types are a short, fixed set, including IS_A , HAS_PART , DERIVES , MEASURES , APPLIES_TO , EQUIVALENT_TO and RELATED_TO ; custom relationships require a label.

The value is not in giving an agent more ways to say “related.” An agent can generate plausible relationship labels on its own; that is not a governed fact. A typed edge earns its place when a steward approves what it means and the system can validate, audit and use it consistently. If a relationship does not change how a concept is interpreted, governed or retrieved, it probably does not belong in the ontology.

Representations can point to tables, views, columns, semantic-view dimensions, facts or metrics, and connected BI assets. Their type distinguishes, for example, an asset that IMPLEMENTS a concept from a dashboard that is merely RELATED_DASHBOARD to it.

Approval belongs to the domain steward

A definition that anyone can easily change is not a reliable source for an agent. New concepts start as drafts. Changes to approved concepts appear as proposed edits; agents continue to use the approved version until a steward accepts the change. History stays with the concept, and same-domain duplicates can be merged without crossing domain boundaries.

Approval belongs to the domain steward — not necessarily an account administrator. The steward is accountable for the business meaning and close enough to the data to validate it. Account-level privileges may be required to create a domain, but they do not make someone the approver.

A domain is a container with an owner, and domains can nest, such as Finance.Revenue.EMEA . Each concept has exactly one home. If two teams mean the same thing, connect their concepts with EQUIVALENT_TO ; if they mean different things, keep separate concepts and owners.

In the preview, domain permissions include:

USAGE : navigate the domain path.

: navigate the domain path. READ : see approved concepts.

: see approved concepts. SUGGEST : propose drafts and edits.

: propose drafts and edits. MODIFY : steward actions, including approval and curation.

: steward actions, including approval and curation. OWNERSHIP : required to drop a domain.

Permissions do not automatically flow to child domains, and a role must be able to navigate the parent path. Drafts are visible only to their author and domain stewards until approval. For roles without access, a concept behaves as if it does not exist.

Here is an illustrative conceptual model — not executable or importable: